Missing Pilot Held By Venezuela After ‘Drug Flight’ Crash In Randy Butler’S Stolen Plane

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has confirmed missing pilot Oran Munroe is in police custody in Venezuela and being questioned for alleged drug trafficking.

Munroe, a former employee of the now non-operational Sky Bahamas, was last seen on July 24, according to a Royal Bahamas Police Force missing person bulletin which was issued on Saturday.

The RBPF bulletin asked anyone who saw Munroe to contact the Criminal Investigations Department.

Since then, social media has been buzzing with claims of sightings of 33-year-old Munroe in Abaco.

However, according to Chief Superintendent Roberto Goodman, officer in charge of the Drug Enforcement Unit, Munroe’s plane crashed in Venezuela.

The flight began in Abaco, he said.

Earlier this week, owner of the now defunct Sky Bahamas, Captain Randy Butler told The Tribune he reported a private plane missing.

“We got some news in reference to an aircraft C6ASC,” Chief Supt Goodman said. “Based on some information that we had that aircraft would have left out of the area of the Abacos and later went off radar. That aircraft would have been reported stolen. It would have been reported stolen to the police and also this Oran Munroe, he was said to have been missing.

“We later received information from authorities in Venezuela that an Oran Munroe along with a Colombian were in their custody after a plane with the same registration number crashed in bushes in Venezuela. These same two persons later showed up to the hospital with injuries they sustained.

“Based on the info we are getting Oran Munroe is a Bahamian. They were treated at the hospital and are now in custody of the authorities in Venezuela for questioning in reference to drug trafficking.”

Asked if drugs were found on the plane, Chief Supt Goodman did not confirm.

“I cannot confirm that at this time, but based on what they are saying that is what they are in custody for…” he said.

“We have to go through Foreign Affairs and then we will move forward from our end, in reference to our investigation.”

Munroe and 27-year-old, Nicolas Cabrales, a Colombian national, are in Venezuelan jurisdiction so if they are proven guilty of any crime, they will be subjected to the laws and penalties there.

It is then expected that local police will confer with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to see if there is a treaty between Venezuela and The Bahamas to move forward in regard to Munroe.

Chief Superintendent Goodman was also asked if the crashed plane was consistent with the aircraft reported missing by Captain Butler.

“I don’t want to go into that part of it, but I can say that the plane was reported stolen to the police,” he said.

On Monday, Captain Butler told The Tribune that he reported his private plane stolen.

He expressed great concern over reports on social media that he was involved in the situation.

“I did report a plane stolen,” he said. “That is truth. The plane was reported stolen to the authorities who are investigating the matter so they should be the ones to report on what is happening with that. I will not subject myself to comment on matters buzzing around on social media.

Chief Supt Goodman was also asked if Captain Butler was subject to a police investigation.

However, he declined comment saying the matter was under investigation and other decisions would be made if need be.