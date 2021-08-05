Qc Wayne Munroe In Hospital With Covid

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY Wayne Munroe, QC, the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for Freetown in the next general election, has been hospitalised with COVID-19.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mr Munroe said following a CT scan of his lung, it has been confirmed he will need treatment in hospital.

“I have a priest who is a doctor, Dr Roland Hamilton, and I let him take a rapid antigen test that came back negative,” Mr Munroe said yesterday. “I took a PCR test the same time and Dr Hamilton came and tested my oxygen level and said my oxygen level was 91 or something like that and so he felt that must be COVID despite the antigen test.

“He asked us to get oxygen for our home. We did that. Over the course of the evening the oxygen was running out and the oxygen wasn’t what he liked so I was brought here and admitted here.

“They did a CT scan of my lung. They say it is inflamed or something like that and that based on what they see, the treatment is drugs, steroids, that kind of thing. They’re not looking at incubation or anything like that.”

Earlier yesterday, Mr Munroe released a statement confirming his positive COVID-19 test result.

“Today, I wish to advise the public that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I would like to express my gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Doctors Hospital whose care I am currently in. I also wish to extend my sincere appreciation for the warm support I have received from family, friends, colleagues, and fellow Bahamians from across the community and country.”

Incumbent and Free National Movement candidate for Free Town Dionisio D’Aguilar offered best wishes to Mr Munroe.

“I am terribly saddened to learn of Mr Munroe’s hospitalisation after contracting the COVID-19 virus,” Mr D’Aguilar said of the news. “It is truly unfortunate that he has become another victim in this ongoing pandemic. My family and I continue to keep Wayne and his family in our prayers. We remain hopeful that he will fully recover from the virus and will be well able to return to his campaign.

“Ensuring the health and safety of all Bahamians is paramount for the Government of The Bahamas. I urge all Bahamians, particularly the good people of Free Town, to get vaccinated and continue to practice health and safety measures including the wearing of masks, regular handwashing and social distancing.

“We must be our brother’s keeper as we continue to beat back the virus. Following all the protocols helps us do just that,” said Mr D’Aguilar.

The Bahamas, meanwhile, confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 on August 3rd, including 67 in New Providence.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health acknowledged reports that a large youth convention created a COVID-19 cluster on New Providence.

“It is confirmed that multiple clusters of COVID-19 cases have been identified during contact tracing activities in July on New Providence and the Family Islands,” the statement said. “As cases increase, clusters have been linked to workplaces, construction sites, as well as social and other communal gatherings.

“While COVID-19 exposures can occur anywhere, the Ministry of Health reminds the general public that for all the islands of The Bahamas, private gatherings are to be restricted to 5 persons provided that the individuals are vaccinated. However, the Ministry strongly recommends that there be no large gatherings.

“The Ministry advised the public that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19 have increased significantly over the past month. The health care system is at its capacity. To slow down or prevent the spread of the virus, as with other respiratory infections like the flu or the common cold, adherence to public health measures are critical.”

One hundred and nine people are currently hospitalised with COVID-19, 11 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Two hundred and ninety-two people have died from the virus to date.