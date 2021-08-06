70 To 80 Correctional Officers 'Still Waiting On Promotions'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE 110 correctional officers being promoted to corporals this week, the Correctional Officers Staff Association estimates that many more await their awards.

Association president Corporal Hervie Culmer estimated Friday that around 70 to 80 plus officers are still waiting on promotions.

“We have an entire rank to be sorted out. If I’m correct, we’re expecting some 50 corporals to sergeants and then the remainder of the exercise that would be the principal correction officers, the chief corrections officers, and hopefully the assistant commissioner and everything with this exercise we were expecting our executive team also,” he explained on Friday.

His comments come after the promotions of correctional officers as well as the 57 trainee officers to full fledged professional officers.

These promotions were much anticipated as the association fought for some time for the advancement of deserving officers.

Cpl Culmer previously stated it had been almost three years without a promotion exercise.

The promotions Thursday were a “bitter sweet day,” according to Mr Culmer.

“It was a sense of relief but again the fight is not over. We’ve been in that fight for a very long time because that was actually a 2018 exercise.”

As for the timeline of the next set of promotions, he said: "The minister would have addressed those corporals waiting to be promoted to sergeants, and as indicated by him, (it'll be) within another week or two. So that’s expected before the month is out and I’m thinking and it’s my hope that the remainder (of) the entire exercise is completed along with that portion of that promotion.”

He added: “Currently, you know it’s 2021. We’re due for another exercise. You know we can’t move forward until we get the old out so we can move in with the new.”

Cpl Culmer said he was “content for now” with the progress thus far.

“Understanding the process what it took to get those corporals to sergeants and those senior promotions sorted out. Understanding the process, we’re content and we’ll be satisfied once you know everything comes to pass in the timeframe that the minister alluded to," he said.