‘Mother’ Pratt: I’M Doing Very Well

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt said she is doing well and will return to The Bahamas next week after successfully dealing with COVID-19 and the after effects of the illness.

She was in the process of checking out of Kendall Regional Hospital in Florida last night when The Tribune spoke to her.

“I’m doing very well,” she said. “I’m discharged from hospital and I should be home next week, by the grace of God.”

Mrs Pratt was in the hospital for 11 days. “I’ve gotten better for the last three four days. The medication had to set in and you had to do all these different tests and stuff like that. Six different medical doctors were dealing with me and all of them had their portfolios.”

She said her experience with the virus should be a warning to others.

“I think it’s important for people to know that it is a serious matter, but I’m not really here for COVID,” she said. “I’m here for the after effects because that is what really brought on a lot of things that I didn’t know was going on in my body.”

Mrs Pratt, 75, served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security during the first Christie administration. She was rushed to hospital in the Bahamas on July 6.

Attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, the PLP’s candidate for Freetown, was hospitalised with COVID-19 this week.