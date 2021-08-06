Mt Tabor Suspends In-Person Services After Rise In Covid-19 Cases

BISHOP Neil Ellis, head of Mount Tabor Church, has suspended all in-person services, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The church located in Pinewood Gardens was one of the first churches to establish virtual measures last year when the pandemic struck.

The statement read: “Throughout the course of this COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Tabor Church has demonstrated the importance of safeguarding the spiritual, social and physical welfare of our members and followers. Even though we have implemented very effective and stringent in-service safety protocols, we are concerned about the recent national spike in COVID cases being evidenced among the wider communities we serve and live in.”

Bishop Ellis said after consultation with the church’s leadership team, the decision was made to suspend the in-person worship service this coming Sunday, August 8, and move to a live streaming and televised format across Mount Tabor Church’s Social Media Platforms and JCN Channel 214 at 7.15am.

The statement continued: “As we strike a balance between being spiritual and being sensible, we must be mindful that it is the beloved community of family members and followers that we must think about in these times. This is the true essence of being our ‘brothers keepers’.

“As we continue to pray for our national and spiritual leaders and each other, let us also do all what we can to safeguard our vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours during these challenging times all while remembering that our help ultimately comes from the Lord.”

Bishop Ellis said his team will revisit this decision on a weekly basis.

This comes after The Nassau Guardian reported that multiple members of the Church of God have died or been hospitalized with COVID-19 since a youth convention held early last month.