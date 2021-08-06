‘Tourist’ Dies After Being Hit By White Van

POLICE are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred at the intersection of Bay and Nassau Streets last night just outside of the Holiday Inn Express.

According to Superintendent Janet McKenzie last night, the incident happened at around 9.15pm.

A Caucasian male, thought to have been a tourist, was crossing the street and struck by a white van believed to be driven by a taxi driver.

“At about 9.15pm, the police was alerted to a traffic accident that occurred on West Bay Street, just west of Fort Charlotte police station,” Superintendent McKenzie, who is in charge of Northwestern division said last night moments after the incident.

“Information received is that a white van was traveling west on West Bay Street and collided with a pedestrian who was traveling south to north on West Bay Street.

“EMS was summoned. They pronounced the body lifeless. Investigations are continuing.”

She said police were not certain whether the victim was a tourist and did not know the person’s nationality.

Superintendent McKenzie said it is believed the victim was walking alone at the time.

Eyewitnesses said passers-by quickly called police.

It was unclear last night whether the vehicle involved in the accident stopped or drove on after the collision.

Traffic lights at the scene of the accident have been out of action for a number of months as final work on The Pointe development was being completed. This has led to the increase in the speed of traffic, which would normally be held up by the lights sequence at the junction where last night’s tragedy occurred.