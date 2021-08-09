Doctors’ Fears Mount As Covid Cases Soar

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Consultant Physicians Staff Association has again expressed concern over the continued increase in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed the nation’s healthcare system.

This comes after the country recorded 228 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 118 on Friday.

Thursday’s figures represented the highest number of cases recorded in The Bahamas in one single day. Nine additional COVID deaths were also reported on Friday. More than 100 people are in the hospital with the virus.

“The CPSA finds the recent increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths alarming, especially given recent inferences by authorities that the highly contagious and deadly Delta variant may already be in our midst,” the group said in a statement yesterday.

“The impact COVID-19 continues to have on families, livelihoods, and our fragile local and tourism markets should prompt everyone to think and act in a manner which promotes the safety and perseverance of all.

“The health care system and its staff are overwhelmed with COVID cases. This is on top of the trauma, chronic disease, and non-urgent cases seen on a regular basis. Routine medical services have been significantly and negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the measures implemented to fight it.

“The Emergency Orders have been a part of the government’s efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19. These orders have restricted the ordinary lives of Bahamians and residents and the freedoms we would normally enjoy. Given the recent uptick in cases, unfortunately the decision may be made to continue the Emergency Orders.

“Whether or not the Emergency Orders continue, just as the government and medical institutions have their roles in the fight against COVID-19, so do we as a people.”

Despite the significant roles medical workers play, CSPA said physicians are still not being engaged in meaningful dialogue with government officials on the way forward from the pandemic.

“We again implore the Ministry of Health and related authorities to meaningfully engage the CPSA and other health care groups regarding these measures, their implementation, and their impact,” the statement continued.

The physicians also urged the Bahamian people to keep following the current health measures and warned that fully vaccinated people can still spread the virus.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are a tool in the fight against this virus,” CPSA said. “It can protect you, the individual, from severe illness, hospitalisation or death from COVID-19. If you are unsure whether you want to take the vaccine or not, we encourage you to speak to your doctor. Get the facts as they relate specifically to you and make your informed choice.

“However, vaccinated or unvaccinated, you can still catch COVID-19 and spread it to others. We are pleased that the government has now made the decision to test all persons entering The Bahamas, and hope that this measure will continue.”

Yesterday, health officials reported that 108,506 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This total includes Bahamians and residents who were vaccinated abroad and registered on the vax.gov.bs platform.

Officials said 62,863 people have received one dose of the vaccine while 47,580 people are fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment to get vaccinated, visit vax.gov.bs.