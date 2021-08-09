Editorial: We Must Stop The Surge

THE state of emergency is about to be extended, it would seem.

As parliamentarians return to rubber stamp the extension of the measures, the country faces what former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands described yesterday as an “overwhelming tsunami of COVID cases”.

He said: “Until we get that under control, there’s going to have to be more restrictive measures in place. That should include a dramatic reduction in indoor activity, indoor shared activity where people are carousing with individuals who are not in their circle,” said Dr Sands.

Meanwhile, the Consultant Physicians Staff Association raised their own concerns after 228 new cases were recorded on Thursday and 118 on Friday. At the time of writing, the case numbers for Saturday have not even been released.

The CPSA said: “The health care system and its staff are overwhelmed with COVID cases. This is on top of the trauma, chronic disease, and non-urgent cases seen on a regular basis. Routine medical services have been significantly and negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the measures implemented to fight it.”

In short, from the leadership of the land to the frontline of the fight, there is concern over the surge in cases we are experiencing right now – and now is not the time to ease off the fight.

So will the emergency measures be extended? Very likely, yes, despite Health Minister Renward Wells’ hopes last month.

Will stronger restrictions be implemented? Well, if what we’re doing isn’t enough and numbers keep going up, it has to be considered.

The most crucial thing is to stop our health system being swamped – but we’re already at that point, if medics are talking about being overwhelmed, or describing cases as a tsunami.

According to the most recent figures, 120 people are in hospital with COVID, with ten in intensive care – and a further nine deaths announced on Friday, the youngest being a 20-year-old man.

We need to squash this surge, stop the deaths, and give our health workers a chance to help those affected by the virus.

There are things we can do – chief among them to get vaccinated now that more doses are here. If those numbers of hospitalisations and new cases are frightening, know that the vast majority of people in that situation are not fully vaccinated. You can give yourself a better chance with the vaccine.

It doesn’t end there. We need to keep up all the social distancing measures, sanitising and mask wearing that we’ve been doing for so long now. It is very easy to be fatigued with the long fight we have had with this virus – but right now we need to be keener than ever to stop this surge.

So listen to what the PM says, and come what may, do what you can to try to avoid the virus. If you don’t need to go out, maybe this is the time to hold off from doing so.

Shaunae shines

In this column on Friday, we saluted Steven Gardiner for bringing a ray of sunshine in the long darkness we have been enduring. Well, wouldn’t you know it but Shaunae Miller-Uibo went and made things even brighter.

Hailed as a superwoman on the track, plenty of Bahamians had nerves after Shaunae eased up in the 200m to avoid a hamstring injury. When she showed up for the 400m final with medical tape on her leg, those nerves became full-blown jitters. But Shaunae went out and blew such worries away – coming home comfortably ahead of her rivals.

It’s a double – retaining her gold from Rio – the first time a Bahamian has been a champion twice in the same event.

As for Shaunae, she gave thanks to God, saying: “I knew He was going to bring me through. We’ve gone through a whole lot of aches and pain, but I know God always makes a way, so I’m so thankful. I’m so thankful to God for how far he’s brought me.”

In a world that’s going through aches and pain itself, that’s a message to bring hope to us all.