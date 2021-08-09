Mp Airlifted After Car Collision

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NORTH Andros and the Berry Islands MP Carlton Bowleg revealed that he was in a car collision that resulted in him and the driver of another vehicle being flown out of Andros by air ambulance.

According to a statement posted on the Free National Movement’s Facebook page on Saturday, Mr Bowleg was involved in a car accident while en route to Mastic Point from Red Bays, North Andros, on Friday.

“Following treatment at Nicholls Town Clinic we were both flown to New Providence for additional care. Luckily, the other driver only received minor injuries, and as I was knocked unconscious for several minutes following the collision, I was kept in hospital for observation,” Mr Bowleg’s statement said.

It was explained that the accident occurred after Mr Bowleg spent time in the Red Bays community supporting a constituent’s cook-out.

“The cook-out was to raise funds to rebuild his home,” the statement noted. “Having regard for the established curfew hours, I left the Red Bays area shortly after 8pm. On approaching the junction of Red Bays and Queens Highway, I entered a well-known blind spot and cautiously made my way onto the main thoroughfare. At that time, our vehicles collided.

“I am thankful to God for His hand in keeping both myself and the driver of the other vehicle safe. I am also appreciative to the medical practitioners and to the community of North Andros who came to our aid immediately following the collision. I thank everyone for their prayers for myself and the young male driver.”