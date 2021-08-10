Delta Variant Fears Drives Vaccinations

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
CONCERN about contracting the Delta variant was among the reasons residents turned up at Loyola Hall yesterday to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Last month, Dr Jairo Mendez Rico, a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) virology advisor, said there is no evidence yet that the highly contagious Delta strain is in The Bahamas.
However, due to the current surge in cases, deaths and hospitalisations, some in the healthcare field suspect the variant is here, but has not yet been detected.
The Tribune spoke with several people who were at the vaccination site yesterday to get the jab.
Hector Lightbourne said he is worried about the variant and also wants to protect his wife, children and others who are around him.
“I understand that without the vaccine you could die. The reason why I take it is because I don’t want to go down that road to get sick and decide you only have one choice,” the 54-year-old told The Tribune.
“Right now while I’m healthy and alive, let me take it before I get sick and then decide I should have and when you sick, it ain’t no should have no more, it’s too late. I take it while I can to make myself safe and be healthy.”
He knows a few people who had the virus, but thinks if they had been vaccinated, they may not have ended up in hospital.
Valderine Adderley, 70, got her first dose out of caution due to the fast spread of the virus. She is also concerned about COVID variants and explained why she waited so long to get her shot.
“I didn’t get it at that time because I wasn’t too sure of it. So after seeing a lot of people taking it and it seems like it’s helping so I decided to make up my mind that I will do it,” she said.
She said her daughter and her daughter’s husband — who were not vaccinated — both caught COVID-19. She said their sickness made her think about getting the jab.
“My daughter was not too bad,” she recalled. “She had a little weakness, cold, headache. It wasn’t too bad, but her husband was worse than she was. He had weakness, headaches and fever. My daughter had a fever also. Otherwise, they got over it.”
For Elric McKinney, the variant was not the motivation for him to get the vaccine.
“Only reason I’m here is to make life less complicated on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “Going anywhere. Going to the restaurants. Restrictions. Not being vaccinated, it’s going to make it hard for everyone to do anything you need to do.”
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes on their website that the Delta variant is “nearly twice as contagious as previous variants”.
tribanon 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
There are now studies showing those who have been jabbed with these warp speed developed experimental mRNA vaccines may actually be facilitating or possibly even stimulating the creation of more transmissable and harmful variants of the original Wuhan virus.
Some studies are also starting to show the vaccinated may be more likely to spread the Wuhan virus and it's variants as the efficacy of their jabs comes to an end because their nasal viral load then begins to on average significantly exceed that of the unvaccinated.
These startling findings have been giving the FDA in the US great cause for concern against the backdrop of the enormous pressure being applied by greedy big pharma and other evil actors for the FDA to approve the experimental mRNA vaccines for general use. Not good at all to say the least!
And the efficacy of the jabs has been proven to wane exponentially with the passage of time, possibly leaving the initially vaccinated even more vulnerable to serious illness down the road than they would have been had they elected not to get jabbed in the first place. Only time will tell.
This may be the reason why Pfizer and Moderna have already made it known that the initially vaccinated will likely require one or more annual boosters, possibly for the rest of their lives. It's as if these experimental vaccines have been intentionally designed to have limited duration of efficacy in order to create a new Vaccine Dependent Global Society that can be more easily controlled and milked for great financial gain.
Many leading scientists are of the view that only the most vulnerable portion of the global population should have been encouraged to get jabbed with these warp speed developed experimantal vaccines, i.e. those age 65+ with one or more serious co-morbidities or immune suppresses systems.
Meanwhile, we are all left to wonder what if anything has been done to prevent the very sinister forces at play from developing and unleashing on the world new gain-of-function viruses, possibly engineered to target certain ethnic groups or other 'types' of indviduals based on their unique DNA.
JokeyJack 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Can't wait for the Epsilon Variant. Are we having fun yet? Love your last paragraph Tribanon. Nothing can be done about the people killing us, because to even suggest that there are/could be such people immediately brands you a conspiracy theorist and thus to be ignored. Remember when the conspiracy lunatics said this may lead to vaccine passports? What a bunch of whackos - LOL
