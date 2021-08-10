Delta Variant Fears Drives Vaccinations

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CONCERN about contracting the Delta variant was among the reasons residents turned up at Loyola Hall yesterday to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last month, Dr Jairo Mendez Rico, a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) virology advisor, said there is no evidence yet that the highly contagious Delta strain is in The Bahamas.

However, due to the current surge in cases, deaths and hospitalisations, some in the healthcare field suspect the variant is here, but has not yet been detected.

The Tribune spoke with several people who were at the vaccination site yesterday to get the jab.

Hector Lightbourne said he is worried about the variant and also wants to protect his wife, children and others who are around him.

“I understand that without the vaccine you could die. The reason why I take it is because I don’t want to go down that road to get sick and decide you only have one choice,” the 54-year-old told The Tribune.

“Right now while I’m healthy and alive, let me take it before I get sick and then decide I should have and when you sick, it ain’t no should have no more, it’s too late. I take it while I can to make myself safe and be healthy.”

He knows a few people who had the virus, but thinks if they had been vaccinated, they may not have ended up in hospital.

Valderine Adderley, 70, got her first dose out of caution due to the fast spread of the virus. She is also concerned about COVID variants and explained why she waited so long to get her shot.

“I didn’t get it at that time because I wasn’t too sure of it. So after seeing a lot of people taking it and it seems like it’s helping so I decided to make up my mind that I will do it,” she said.

She said her daughter and her daughter’s husband — who were not vaccinated — both caught COVID-19. She said their sickness made her think about getting the jab.

“My daughter was not too bad,” she recalled. “She had a little weakness, cold, headache. It wasn’t too bad, but her husband was worse than she was. He had weakness, headaches and fever. My daughter had a fever also. Otherwise, they got over it.”

For Elric McKinney, the variant was not the motivation for him to get the vaccine.

“Only reason I’m here is to make life less complicated on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “Going anywhere. Going to the restaurants. Restrictions. Not being vaccinated, it’s going to make it hard for everyone to do anything you need to do.”

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes on their website that the Delta variant is “nearly twice as contagious as previous variants”.