Marijuana Found In U.S. Man’S Home And Boat

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

POLICE recovered a quantity of marijuana from an American man’s boat and home earlier this month, a court was told.

Officers arrested 64-year-old Michael Goodwin after they found $240 worth of hashish oil in his home along with a glass jar filled with marijuana oil on his boat on August 6.

Goodwin pleaded guilty to four counts of possession when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis.

The prosecution said around 10.50am, officers, acting on information, went to the marina near East Bay Street. The court was told that when they arrived, they visited a 50-foot Trawler High Grey white vessel and spoke to Goodwin, who was the boat’s captain. After informing him his boat would be searched, officers checked the vessel’s cabin where they found a red and white box with marijuana and hashish in the ceiling.

Goodwin was subsequently arrested and taken to the Central Police Station. The court was told officers, acting on additional information, then went to his residence where they found another clear container with marijuana and hashish oil in a dresser drawer in his room. The prosecution said when the accused was questioned, he claimed the drugs on his boat were found by his kids who discovered it on Normans Cay beach. He also admitted having knowledge of the drugs that were found in his home.

After accepting his guilty pleas, Magistrate Rolle Davis fined Goodwin $3,000 or six months in prison. He also ordered the accused to leave the country at his own expense once the fine was paid.