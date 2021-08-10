‘Niche Marketing Is The Way Forward For Gb’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A SENIOR tourism official in Grand Bahama said they are focusing attention on niche markets to boost the island’s tourism sector.

Steven Johnson, general manager of tourism on GBI, said Grand Bahama has Boating, Diving and Romance, and now they are looking to add the Fraternal sector to that list of niche markets.

“Niche marketing is the way for Grand Bahama,” Mr Johnson said yesterday when contacted for an update on any new plans for tourism.

He believes the fraternal sector is very lucrative and is confident such groups can fill hotels on the island.

“The fraternal market can be a real boost for GB, and we are looking to launch it hopefully soon. It is lucrative and we would be the first destination with such a sector,” Mr Johnson said.

“We are looking at the fraternity sector and putting together a step show where a lot of fraternities can come down and take part and fill the hotels, and take GB to the next level,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson indicated that steps are being taken to organise a Greek Fraternity Committee with all fraternities and to have a President and Vice president, and in 2023 look to host regional and national conventions in Grand Bahama.

“We are not only looking at the traditional Greek fraternities, but also Honour Societies such as Phi Beta Kappa Society, but also Prince Hall Masons, and others to look at hosting conventions here in Grand Bahama,”

“But the fraternal market… we are looking to launch hopefully soon. Grand Bahama needs a real boost and a lot of people have not seen a real step show.

“We think the niche market is the way for Grand Bahama,” Mr Johnson said.

Sports Tourism, he explained, is another sector in Grand Bahama that has grown and offers tremendous potential.

However, due to the COVI9-19 pandemic a major Track and Field event that was planned for Grand Bahama in March 2022 has been pushed to March 2023.

“It was expected to attract many big universities such as the University of Kentucky and Ivy Leagues institutions, and HBCUs (Historically Black Universities and Colleges). This event was being put together by an organiser out of Houston, Texas,” Mr Johnson said.

Grand Bahama Island is opened for tourism. There are 1,400 rooms available on the island.

Two weeks ago, Acting Chairman of the Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board Ian Rolle described the island’s performance as “dismal,” compared to New Providence and some of the other Family Islands.

He reported at the Bahamas Hotel Tourism Association’s board of directors and membership meeting last month that the island’s occupancy rates are about 30 to 40 percent. Mr Rolle further reported that 80 percent of the island’s attractions and operators are open for business, with the remaining 20 percent waiting for an increase in activity on the island.