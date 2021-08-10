One Dead, Man Hurt In Ambush

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is dead and another rushed to hospital after being shot off Marshall Road last night.

Superintendent Michael Johnson, of the Criminal Investigation Department, told reporters on the scene that the deceased appeared to be in his early 40s. The other victim is believed to be in his mid-20s.

Supt Johnson said shortly after 7pm, police received information about two victims shot in an area off Marshall Road.

“The police responded and met two victims on scene. One was deceased. The other person was taken to hospital via ambulance. EMS personnel checked the deceased person and found no signs of life,” he said.

“The basic information that we received so far is that the time that I mentioned a dark coloured jeep pulled through this corner. Two males exited—one armed with a handgun, one armed with a rifle—and they opened fire on the victims.”

When asked about the condition of the person taken to hospital, Supt Johnson answered: “Well we know he was transported, he was stabilised before he left the scene and I would have officers going to the hospital to check on his condition.”

Two vehicles, one of which had a broken window, were being processed by police nearby. Supt Johnson noted there was some damage consistent with gunshots to these vehicles.

“We’re early in the stages of the investigation but we know the victims were on the outside conversing when this vehicle pulled up and these gunmen opened fire on them,” Supt Johnson said when asked if either the deceased or the victim occupied the vehicles.

Asked about any concerns about high powered weapons being used in such crimes, the officer added there is “always a concern” when any weapon is used.

“…That’s why we appeal to the members of the public. If you have any information about anybody who’s armed with this type of weapon please contact your local station or you can call Crime (Stoppers).”

Police have not released the identity of last night’s victim but a relative said he is Dino Brown.

This comes after a man was fatally shot on Saturday night in a yard on Odel Corner.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this latest incident and other homicides to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.