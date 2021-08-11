128,700 Pfizer Vaccine Doses Donated From U.S. To Arrive On Thursday

THE country will receive 128,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, donated by the government of the United States of America, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.
The vaccines are due to arrive by flight at 1.30pm on Thursday.
The delivery will make up the first tranche of an expected 397,000 total doses donated by the US government to The Bahamas through CARICOM. The US government is delivering nearly 837,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Caribbean nations.
“Along with the doses we will receive tomorrow, the vaccine supplies we already received, and other doses on the way, over the next weeks and months we will have the capacity to vaccinate all Bahamians and residents who wish to receive the vaccine,” Dr Minnis said.
“Our vaccine supply will allow us to give a significant percentage of our population protection. This will in time lessen the likelihood that we will have large-scale surges that cause extremely high hospitalizations.”
The prime minister noted that the Pfizer vaccine will be available to adults and will also be available to 12- to 17-year-olds with the consent of a parent or guardian. More information on the roll out of the Pfizer vaccine will be released in the coming days.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
Good. finally a concrete action. Now how do you get this Pfizer vaccine please?
lobsta 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
The vaccine has been available for months. Just because the Pfizer vaccine is slightly better doesn't mean you need to put yourself and others at risk. Don't be selfish and get vaccinated ASAP! The Pfizer vaccine should be used for the 12-18 year old first.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Consititionsl rights: 1. can make my own decision and 2. you can call it what you like
TalRussell 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
@ComradeThisIsOurs, If anyone possesses overabundance to FrankieUp sometin' as vital as Forty-thousand does vaccines — it has rightly fallen on the four laps of the Reds' — most substantive FrankieUps — Messers. Minnis, Renward, Marvin, along with that health official — you know that fellow now living and directing health matters out his bedroom in Washington DC** — You just hath no need make up such disturbin' things — yes?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Are you referring to Dr Brennen? I like him, he's the best of us. I give him full permission to join the next Ministry of Health conference in his pajamas
carltonr61 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
https://www.rt.com/news/531776-eu-inv...">https://www.rt.com/news/531776-eu-inv...
Not until the FDA approves this happy sales pitch. Roy will turn to sadness.
DDK 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Thanks for the links!
carltonr61 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
But Israel is debating lockdown after being the world's poster child for vaccinations. Not good at all. CDC place them at emergency travel only. Sad gov makes everything look so extremely and unbalanced rosy by filtering the truth when the least a word of caution should be digested and used. Our reporters are just repeating gov distorted one-sided picture narrative. Which is poor sham journalism.
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/...">https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/...
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
I agree I dont think vaccination is the end of the story. Its almost like people who lived in the last century are smarter than us. they isolated the sailors. We telling the sailors come in and spread around as much as you like
carltonr61 44 minutes ago
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/23/cdc-r...">https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/23/cdc-r...
ThisIsOurs 20 minutes ago
"if the prediction turns out be true, it means that the delta variant spreads so quickly that “it basically runs out of candidates” to infect, explained Brilliant." -cnbc (different story)
this is exactly what I've been saying. Just from observation. They have the actual data and they still cant see it. This 1 hour curfew change is nonsense and will do nothing but make it appear like they're doing something. The virus will pan out on its own. kill everyone it has to kill infect who's going to be infected, then stop.... Until the next variant when they have their 4th chance to botch everything again. Unless they admit that travel is the biggest risk and start acting like it.
