128,700 Pfizer Vaccine Doses Donated From U.S. To Arrive On Thursday

THE country will receive 128,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, donated by the government of the United States of America, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

The vaccines are due to arrive by flight at 1.30pm on Thursday.

The delivery will make up the first tranche of an expected 397,000 total doses donated by the US government to The Bahamas through CARICOM. The US government is delivering nearly 837,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Caribbean nations.

“Along with the doses we will receive tomorrow, the vaccine supplies we already received, and other doses on the way, over the next weeks and months we will have the capacity to vaccinate all Bahamians and residents who wish to receive the vaccine,” Dr Minnis said.

“Our vaccine supply will allow us to give a significant percentage of our population protection. This will in time lessen the likelihood that we will have large-scale surges that cause extremely high hospitalizations.”

The prime minister noted that the Pfizer vaccine will be available to adults and will also be available to 12- to 17-year-olds with the consent of a parent or guardian. More information on the roll out of the Pfizer vaccine will be released in the coming days.