‘Bittersweet’ For Doctors As Resources Come - But So Do Cases

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement of additional beds and manpower to combat the resurgence of COVID-19 cases was described yesterday as “bittersweet”.

According to the secretary general of the Consultant Physicians Staff Association, Shakera Carroll, while the announcement was welcomed news, it highlighted the fact that the healthcare system continues to be challenged as cases rise.

Dr Carroll said it was likely things could get worse before they get better.

In his national address Monday night, Dr Minnis said two patient care wards were nearing completion for the addition of 33 new beds to the public healthcare system. Previously, Samaritan’s Purse, an international NGO, added 18 hospital beds.

Dr Minnis also said the government intended to engage as many new medical school graduates as quickly as possible to battle during the ongoing pandemic.

Field hospital tents have been erected and more than $7m has been spent on resources and support, Dr Minnis also said.

“It’s a bittersweet announcement in the sense that we now have 33 additional beds in hospital as well as additional 18 with Samaritan’s Purse so approximately 50 beds in total to add,” Dr Carroll said. “It’s good that they have the additional capacity to house patients who are hospitalised due to COVID, but at the same time it highlights the increasing numbers of moderately ill and severely ill cases that are presenting.”

She added: “The health systems continue to be overwhelmed, that’s not debatable. The hope is that the cases will subside or decline at some point, but with the current trends in hospitalisations, the number may just go up before they start to plateau and decrease. That remains to be seen because it’s still very early on in this particular wave.

“It’s good that they are looking to add to the staffing complement just because the current staff are overwhelmed with the current COVID situation, so we hope that these young professionals who have basically spent most of their adult lives training to be physicians have the opportunity to make an income and be able to serve the population.”

Dr Minnis has said curfews for New Providence, Paradise Island and Grand Bahama beginning today will be 9pm to 5am.

Mainland Exuma, mainland Abaco, North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island the curfew will be 10pm to 5am.

Asked whether the CPSA thinks that restrictions needed to be tightened, Dr Carroll said she was of the view that this particular issue remained in flux.

“The decision as to whether or not to further tighten restrictions or to revert to a complete lockdown is still in flux, I think because of the complexity of implementing it and enforcing it as it impacts Bahamians and residents and their livelihoods.”

Still, she said the CPSA did not have an official position but was hoping that the restrictions currently in place in terms of mandatory mask wearing, sanitization, and protocols for travellers are adhered to and rigorously enforced.

Senior doctors have not had an opportunity to directly communicate their views with officials at the table where the decisions are made, Dr Carroll said.