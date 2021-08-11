Police Probe Abaco Stabbing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Maycock

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO Police are investigating a stabbing that left a male resident of Grand Cay, Abaco, hospitalized with serious injuries.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that an adult male resident of Grand Cay is in custody assisting the police with their investigation into the matter.

He said that around 1am yesterday police received a report of a male being stabbed at the Government Dock in Grand Cay.

According to initial investigations, the victim was in a verbal argument with a man that he knows who stabbed him in his left shoulder.

ASP Rolle said the victim was taken to the Grand Cay Clinic and was later transported by a private vessel to Grand Bahama, where received further medical attention at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Mr Rolle reported that the victim is listed in serious, but stable condition.

He said investigations are continuing into the matter.