Rev Cb Moss Denies Fake Social Media Reports

THE Rev CB Moss last night issued a statement denying reports circulating on social media that his wife had passed away.

Rev Moss said: “Late this afternoon, rumours circulated on social media and elsewhere that my wife, Francisca, had died as a result of COVID-19.

“I am very happy to state that Francisca is very much alive, thank God.

“She does not have COVID-19, never had COVID-19, and hopefully will avoid contracting the dreaded disease in the future.”

He added: “COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on our nation, and our sympathy, prayers and condolences are extended to all of the victims of COVID-19, their families and The Bahamas.”