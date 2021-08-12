Jabs For All: Us Donates Massive Supply Of Pfizer With 128,000 Arriving Today

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE race to vaccinate Bahamians and curb the spread of COVID-19 will gain a huge boost today when 128,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrive in the country through a donation by the government of the United States, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday.

This will be the first tranche of 397,000 Pfizer vaccine doses the US government will donate to this country.

The Bahamas will receive around half of 837k vaccines the United States is donating to Caribbean countries, according to international reports.

Three hundred and five thousand doses are planned for Trinidad and Tobago, 70,200 for Barbados, 35,100 for St Vincent and the Grenadines, 17,550 for Antigua and 11,700 for St Kitts and Nevis.

The vaccine news comes as residents appear to show a greater appetite to receive the jab amid escalating hospitalisation and death rates and fears the Delta variant is spreading in the country.

“With regard to vaccines, we are nearing the full capacity to bring much of the emergency period of the COVID-19 pandemic to an end,” Dr Minnis said.

He noted the Pfizer vaccine will be available to 12-17 year olds with the consent of their parents and guardians.

Dr Minnis said 1,689 COVID-19 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses were administered on Tuesday, 73 percent of which were first doses. He said there are over 7,500 vaccine appointments scheduled this week in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“If you were to drive by the vaccine centres, you would note that the centres and Bahamians are reporting in droves,” he said. “I want to reassure and reconfirm to the Bahamian populace that we will have sufficient vaccines for each and every individual so that they can be protected.”

Dr Minnis encouraged people to help as volunteers with the vaccination process. He said with additional volunteers, the country could start administering as much as 3,000 vaccine doses per day.

“If we achieve that, of which I am certain we will, we will see that the hospitalisation should plateau and commence coming down,” he said.

“At this particular moment, your country needs you. Our team distributing and delivering the jabs and assisting are mostly volunteers; they have been working extremely hard during the last seven months. I must congratulate them but if we are as a nation to succeed as quickly as possible, we need more volunteers. I ask more Bahamians to volunteer so they can do their part in assisting to eradicate this pandemic we are facing and to aid our fellow Bahamians. I send a notice out to various lodges and other organisations to please volunteer.”

Dr Minnis also announced changes to restrictions for Bimini in view of the improving COVID-19 situation there. He said with immediate effect the curfew on the island will be changed from 7pm to 5am to 9pm to 5am, bringing it in line with New Providence and Grand Bahama.

On Monday, Health Minister Renward Wells said 40,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in the country by the end of August.