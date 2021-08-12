Second Fatal Double Shooting This Week

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
ONE man is dead and another is in stable condition after being shot on Commonwealth Boulevard yesterday.
At the scene, Superintendent Sybrina Porter told reporters that shortly before 10am, police received reports that two men had been shot at number 33 Commonwealth Blvd in Elizabeth Estates.
Both victims are residents of the area.
“The police responded to the scene where upon their arrival they discovered two males suffering from apparent injuries to the body. Paramedics were called to the scene where they examined both males. One they pronounced lifeless. The other was transported to hospital – he is listed in stable condition,” she said.
“What we have so far is that two males were standing outside residence number 33 Commonwealth Blvd when a small Japanese vehicle pulled up. A male exited, armed with a firearm, and discharged the weapon in their direction causing injuries to both males.”
Police have not officially identified the victims.
Kendal Lewis was at the scene. He said he had known both victims from childhood and described them as “two souls trying to find their way”.
“These young men, regardless of their life, regardless of what they are, we’re speaking of this from a spiritual perspective, they are souls. They are two souls and families that have been affected and greatly impacted.”
Earlier this week, a man was shot dead and another was taken to hospital after being ambushed off Marshall Road.
Shortly after 7pm on Monday, police received information about two victims shot in an area off Marshall Road.
When paramedics arrived, one man was dead and the other was taken to hospital.
“The basic information that we received so far is that the time that I mentioned a dark coloured jeep pulled through this corner. Two males exited — one armed with a handgun, one armed with a rifle — and they opened fire on the victims,” Superintendent Michael Johnson said at the scene.
A relative identified the deceased in that incident as Dino Brown.
This comes after a man was fatally shot on Saturday night in a yard on Odel Corner.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this latest incident and other homicides to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.
Comments
John 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Do these killers ever sit down and think about the stupidity of what they are doing? Probably taking lives of people they don’t even know or hardly know and for wat? And not just here in this country but in a number of Caribbean countries and Black and Brown populations in the US. Who and what is driving this madness and why? One talk show says it is about population control, or, more specifically race control. He went on to say that most white populations are in decline. White peoples are dying faster than they are being birth. In the US, for example, more than half the population under 20 are Blacks and Hispanics. And around the world the number is even greater. A white woman can average two children when Blacks and Hispanics can easily manage 3-4 live births. So the thing to do is to kill out some. Better yet, he says, ‘teach them to Kill themselves.’
Honestman 49 minutes ago
I rarely comment these days because it only encourages the dim witted, conspiracy theorizing serial bloggers that seem to have hijacked these pages. But this post from John deserves a special accolade. With a level of insight reserved for only the most brilliant of minds, John theorises that the reason why black and hispanic youths are killing each other in such great numbers is that the White Boogey Man is teaching them to kill each other as part of a population control exercise. Why couldn't anyone else see this? It's the Boogey Man's fault!
