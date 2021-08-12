Second Fatal Double Shooting This Week

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ONE man is dead and another is in stable condition after being shot on Commonwealth Boulevard yesterday.

At the scene, Superintendent Sybrina Porter told reporters that shortly before 10am, police received reports that two men had been shot at number 33 Commonwealth Blvd in Elizabeth Estates.

Both victims are residents of the area.

“The police responded to the scene where upon their arrival they discovered two males suffering from apparent injuries to the body. Paramedics were called to the scene where they examined both males. One they pronounced lifeless. The other was transported to hospital – he is listed in stable condition,” she said.

“What we have so far is that two males were standing outside residence number 33 Commonwealth Blvd when a small Japanese vehicle pulled up. A male exited, armed with a firearm, and discharged the weapon in their direction causing injuries to both males.”

Police have not officially identified the victims.

Kendal Lewis was at the scene. He said he had known both victims from childhood and described them as “two souls trying to find their way”.

“These young men, regardless of their life, regardless of what they are, we’re speaking of this from a spiritual perspective, they are souls. They are two souls and families that have been affected and greatly impacted.”

Earlier this week, a man was shot dead and another was taken to hospital after being ambushed off Marshall Road.

Shortly after 7pm on Monday, police received information about two victims shot in an area off Marshall Road.

When paramedics arrived, one man was dead and the other was taken to hospital.

“The basic information that we received so far is that the time that I mentioned a dark coloured jeep pulled through this corner. Two males exited — one armed with a handgun, one armed with a rifle — and they opened fire on the victims,” Superintendent Michael Johnson said at the scene.

A relative identified the deceased in that incident as Dino Brown.

This comes after a man was fatally shot on Saturday night in a yard on Odel Corner.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this latest incident and other homicides to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.