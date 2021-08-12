Teen Accused Of Murder

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder yesterday.

The teenager appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney in connection with the death of Rudolph Roberts on August 4.

Due to the nature of the charge, he was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to November 9 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Yesterday his attorney, Wendawn Frazier, told the magistrate her client was a patient at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) and asked if he could be remanded there at the request of his guardians.

However, Magistrate McKinney said the court would have to be satisfied there were “secure facilities” and adequate space for the teen at SRC. He said an inquiry would be made, but the youngster would be remanded to the adolescent section of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the meantime.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Dennis Bodie was arrested after he was accused of trying to kill a man on Finlayson Street on August 6.

He returns to court November 12 to be served with his VBI.

Like the juvenile, Bodie was denied bail and remanded into custody until that time.

He also has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.