Union Officials Frustrated By Grand Lucayan Sale Delay

THE delayed sale of the Grand Lucayan hotel in Grand Bahama is being watched closely with frustration and optimism by local hotel union officials.

Kirkland Russell, vice president of the Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association and VP of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Trade Union Congress, said unions have been left out of the negotiations and do not know what is happening with the hotel sale.

“We have not been involved in the negotiations,” he said. “So, we are just as much lost as to what is happening as the residents. And we are watching with a careful eye in anticipation that a deal would be reached as soon as possible.”

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar recently expressed “extreme frustration” that the hotel sale continues to be delayed by the protracted wait for Royal Caribbean/ITM to close their separate deal with Freeport Harbour Company. He, however, remains optimistic the sale will eventually “get over the line”.

Michelle Dorsett, president of the Commonwealth Hotel Services and Allied Workers Union, agrees that while it is frustrating for some, she remains optimistic the deal will be finalised.

“We have to put God first in all things,” she said. “Yes, there will be frustration and ups and downs, but we got to be patient and optimistic – nothing comes overnight,” she said.

The property is costing taxpayers more than $3m in subsidies which were allocated in the 2021/2022 budget.

Mr Russell said many people, including taxi drivers, straw vendors, and beach operators, are frustrated over the hotel sale delay. “The Grand Lucayan and the Port Lucaya (Marketplace) area are the lifeblood for the island. And that is where you have one of the only free beach access for the cruise operators, but it is not up to standard,” he said.

He stressed the tourism industry depends on the hotel.

Mr Russell noted many former hotel workers were young people with mortgages and children in schools. “Those hoteliers were anticipating the quick sale of the property so they can get back to work,” he added.

The trade unionist said there was also anticipation that some would be employed in the construction and redevelopment phase of the hotel.

He indicated that some workers have been able to find employment at smaller hotels, such as Club Fortuna. Some people, he said, have opened their own businesses, such as operating a lunch van on the street and selling food out of their homes. “Persons are really hurting on this island, and the sale of the GL hotel is paramount,” he stressed.

“There is no place for workers to go. They have gone into Cat Cay, Bimini, and other places, and now those places are full, and there is no more room and opportunities there are also limited. Abaco is still in recovery, and there is still limited employment there too. So, the northern Bahamas really needs to see that hotel sold.”

Mr Russell said there are concerns about the airport, and infrastructural upgrades of the harbour, hospital, and the downtown business area.

“I am concerned about the state of the airport and the lackluster attitude in getting it running,” he stated. “A decision needs to be made on the construction of the new airport here. It is having a serious impact on the quickness to get the hotel sold, and there have to be major upgrades to the harbour infrastructure. Lots of infrastructural upgrades are needed on the island… to attract investors to want to invest, and to be able to compete in the region.

“A lot is lacking that needs to happen to drive the sale of the hotel,” Mr Russell said.

The government acquired the airport in Grand Bahama earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ms Dorsett said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many things in Grand Bahama and globally. She encouraged people to exercise patience and optimism.

“The Commonwealth Union of Hotel Services and Allied Workers Union will always remain optimistic. We have to look at the situation going on right now concerning the pandemic,” she explained.

“We need something to happen on the island, but right now, there is a spike in COVID, and I encourage Bahamians to protect themselves and their families,” Ms Dorsett said.

The union executive also encouraged Bahamians to empower themselves and become business owners. “We can’t rely on the hotel industry all the time, we have to empower ourselves to be entrepreneurs, and doors are being opened for some of my fellow union members who have ventured into business,” she said.

Ms Dorset said that the grants provided by the government have been a tremendous help to people.