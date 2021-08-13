131 New Covid-19 Cases, One More Related Death

THE Ministry of Health recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases and one more related death on Thursday.

The bulk of the new cases—104—are all in New Providence. According to the data released on Friday, 15 new cases were recorded for Grand Bahama; one in Abaco; three in Eleuthera; one in Exuma; four in Long Island; one in Cat Island while two cases were listed as locations pending.

The new cases pushed the nation’s confirmed total to 16,272 since the start of the pandemic. There are now 312 confirmed deaths.

The latest deceased victim is a 29-year-old New Providence man who died on August 12.

Officials also said 14 of the new cases have a history of travel within the last 14 days. These cases are all New Providence residents.

Meanwhile, 134 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, eleven of whom are in the intensive care unit.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 residents are reminded of the following: if you have symptoms, contact your health provider; while home remedies may work for a period it is important to get tested and receive the proper care before symptoms become too difficult to manage; if you have been asked by the Surveillance Unit to get tested for COVID-19, please follow the advice and take the gold standard RT-PCR test.

Employees are encouraged to work from home.