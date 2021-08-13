Fred Downgrade - But Rain To Come

Tropical Depression Fred headed for a drenching of The Bahamas after weakening from a tropical storm.
Fred weakened back to a depression by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to 400,000 people and caused flooding.
It is expected to produce three to five inches of rain across the western Bahamas, and one to three inches to the eastern Bahamas.
tribanon 9 minutes ago
Minnis had better hurry and call the national general election because this hurricane season is beginning to heat up and September/October have traditionally been big hurricane months for the Northwestern portion of The Bahamas. The curse of Minnis still remains upon us, and therefore we should all be praying that another Dorian does not come our way.
