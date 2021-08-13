Funeral Directors Say Protocols Leading To Long Morgue Delays

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE president of Bahamas Funeral Directors Association said adhering to protocols for coroner’s cases and bodies awaiting death certificates are some of the aspects leading to bodies being stored at the morgue for protracted periods.

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has made urgent appeals for the collection of deceased loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital’s morgue as it is beyond capacity. PHA also requested funeral homes under contract by deceased families to “accelerate the removal of bodies in preparation for burial”.

When contacted yesterday, BFDA President Kirsch Ferguson pointed out some issues that might be contributing to the problem. Asked if there was a way to accelerate the process, he answered: “Not necessarily given the circumstances that we are faced with on a daily basis as funeral practitioners.

“Coroner’s case - that’s a matter that has to go through the full process of protocol with the Coroner’s Court. Secondly, death under investigation by the hospital itself. Thirdly, awaiting doctors to sign a death certificate. All of those things are part and parcel that we have to abide by before we can go ahead and remove the bodies from the hospital’s morgue. So it’s not that we are not in a position to go ahead and remove bodies, we are just simply going through the normal procedure of requiring proper documentation to do so.”

The standard timeframe for matters assigned to the Coroner’s Court is roughly five to seven business days, according to Mr Ferguson.

But the pressure doctors are facing during this pandemic was recognised.

“In regards to doctors signing death certificates, I think everyone can appreciate that our hospital system is overtaxed in terms of man shortage and hours being spent by personnel. I want to say I think doctors are doing their very best to address all situations in terms of paperwork and dealing with patients. So we’re all exercising a great deal of patience in allowing them to do what they can do and once they get around to signing off on documents then we move forward expeditiously.”

Mr Ferguson added it is not a matter of people dying and just being stored in the morgue and families not claiming bodies and funeral homes not removing them.

“Identification, homicide cases, coroner’s cases, bodies awaiting death certificates, bodies that don’t have a positive ID are all part and parcel of what is being experienced at PMH,” he explained.

“That’s been ongoing issues that’s now been because of the pandemic everything has been exacerbated because you have more deaths now occurring one because of COVID and two because the average person cannot go into hospital for medical care so persons are dying from other ailments that could’ve been addressed more readily, but doctors are already on the breaking point having to deal with them and COVID cases. It’s almost like a spillover effect, you know. You cannot get proper medical care so death is imminent in some cases.”

The pandemic has hurt the pockets of many Bahamians. Yet, the association president said not having funds for a traditional funeral does not mean a person cannot be buried or cremated in a “dignified fashion”.

“Funeral homes straight across the board throughout the commonwealth have options for families to consider from either direct cremation or direct burial. Any form of immediate disposition can accommodate the average person without any funds spent out of pocket.”