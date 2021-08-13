Man Denies Damaging Woman's Vehicle

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man who denied damaging a woman’s vehicle after trying to pry off a car part was on Friday granted bail before his trial.

Leslie Bannister was arrested after he was accused of causing over $300 worth of damage to a woman’s Ford Explorer sports utility vehicle on August 10.

He owned up to the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

The court was that told around 12.05pm on the day in question, officers were dispatched to Isabella Avenue after receiving reports of two men stripping a vehicle on the side of the road. The prosecution said when officers arrived on the scene a short time later, they arrested the suspects.

The court was told that the next day the vehicle’s owner had visited the Wulff Road Police Station to report that the catalytic converter and power steering rack of her 2003 SUV had been damaged.

As a result, police conducted an interview with Bannister. When he was questioned, he said he did not steal a car part because he was unable to get the converter that he had come for.

During the hearing, he claimed he was given permission to take the car’s part by the complainant’s nephew. He also insisted he “never went under the car” to remove or damage anything.

Magistrate Serville adjourned the case for trial.

The accused was granted $2,500 bail in the interim.