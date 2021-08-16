Assistant Commissioner Of Police Ends Tenure In Grand Bahama District

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade has ended a successful tenure in the Grand Bahama district during his command as the officer-in-charge of the northern Bahamas district.

He noted that there was a significant improvement in homicide and traffic fatality incidents here on the island, reporting that Grand Bahama has recorded one homicide since January 1. In terms of traffic fatalities, ACP Greenslade revealed that road deaths were reduced from 16 last year to four so far this year.

He also commended officers for their commitment and hard work, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which at one point had reduced police manpower by 200 officers during the initial outbreak in Grand Bahama.

ACP Greenslade officially turned over command of the district to ACP Theophilus Cunningham on Friday at Police Headquarters in the Gerald Bartlett Police Complex, in Freeport.

“It is a pleasure that I hand over the command of the northern district to ACP Theophilus Cunningham; he is not only a colleague, but he is also my friend. I am confident he will do well in the northern Bahamas. When I took over this district 17 months ago from ACP Samuel Butler who retired, I said we will build on what Mr Butler did here, and we did exactly that,” he said.

He shared some achievements experienced during this post, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t want to get into any stats or numbers, but I would be remiss if I fail to say that from January 1 to now, we recorded one homicide in Grand Bahama,” ACP Greenslade said.

“And that hasn’t happened for a while; the last time that happened was in 1999. I am sure the team under the leadership of ACP Cunningham, that will continue for the rest of the year for Grand Bahama, that there will be one homicide.”

ACP Greenslade—who was transferred to Grand Bahama in March 2020—recalled his experience then.

“I came in the district in March last year and walked into a pandemic of COVID-19 as the officers came out of Dorian. So, the officers were stressed and fatigued. But despite that, the officers continued to fight crime. It was all our first time going through the pandemic – this COVID monster. And eventually, my officers started to fall right around me with this disease, with this virus.

“It was a touching moment, but I never cowered and continued to remain encouraged and to motivate and lead by example with my team. And, at one stage, we had 200 officers out on sick leave with the pandemic. When questioned by the media, I knew that if I had given that (information), the criminal element would have taken over, so I dodged around the question, and we continued to fight crime and the pandemic. At the end of the day, we came out with no loss of life, and from then, we continue to fight this pandemic.”

During his command, ACP Greenslade sought to achieve a 50 percent balance between enforcement and community initiatives.

He noted that the number of road checks in Grand Bahama was readjusted after police had received many complaints from upstanding citizens.

“When at one time the public was complaining about the road checks, we eased up and I have not received any complaints since. And what really got to me was that I was getting complaints from law-abiding citizens,” he recalled.

ACP Greenslade also noted that traffic fatalities were also a challenge on the island. He said after meeting with the officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division, ASP Jeremy Henfield, they were able to execute enforcement and community initiatives that were very effective.

“I am happy to report that throughout the year we had four fatalities, and last year we had 16. We are looking good,” he said.

He thanked the commissioner of police and his team of officers in Grand Bahama for their support.

ACP Cunningham said he looks forward with enthusiasm to working with officers in the Grand Bahama district, and with the community to reduce crime.