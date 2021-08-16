Bahamas Ready To Do ‘Whatever Is Necessary’ To Assist Haiti

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

THE Bahamas is ready with CARICOM to do “whatever is necessary” to assist Haiti following the earthquake that shook the country on Saturday, killing more than 700 people.

At least 724 people died and around 2,800 were injured after the 7.2 magnitude quake struck southwestern Haiti, which Haitian authorities said reduced churches, hotels, schools and homes to rubble.

The quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck five miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes and about 93 miles west of the capital Port-au-Prince. Tremors were felt in Inagua, Cuba and Jamaica. Just 11 years ago, Haiti had another serious earthquake that killed tens of thousands of its citizens.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, speaking for the Haitian government, has declared a state of emergency.

Yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield expressed sympathy for the people of Haiti in their time of trouble.

“This earthquake comes at a very vulnerable time for Haiti when they are grappling now with political issues following the tragic killing of President Moise,” Mr Henfield said. “They have just now also started their vaccination programme for COVID-19 and it’s very unfortunate they would now have to deal with the exacerbation of all of these issues by an earthquake.

“The Bahamas is ready with CARICOM to do whatever is necessary for us to assist Haiti following this earthquake. There were some persons, normally residents of The Bahamas that were locked out due to our restrictions of the flights following the hosting of Carnival and no vaccination programme.

“We are currently working on how to remediate those circumstances. There were, maybe one or two Bahamians, who were caught up in that and were unable to get home. I cannot say whether or not any Bahamians have been impacted by this earthquake. I haven’t heard anything like that yet.”

On Sunday, the Caribbean Community – CARICOM – issued a statement revealing how it has already started the ball rolling in terms of assisting Haiti.

“The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is deeply saddened at reports of loss of life and significant damage in Haiti following a major earthquake on Saturday, 14 August,” CARICOM said.

“The chairman of CARICOM, Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, has held discussions with the prime minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, and has assured him that CARICOM stands ready to assist.

“Prime Minister Browne extended his sympathy to Prime Minister Henry and to the people of Haiti on the loss of life, and expressed his wishes for a full and speedy recovery of the injured.

“Homes, other buildings and infrastructure have been destroyed, particularly in the southwestern cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is in contact with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency which is assessing the damage.”

Authorities in Haiti said the earthquake was strongly felt in Port-au-Prince, but did not appear to have caused major damage.

Immediate rescue operations by emergency teams and regular citizens have enabled many people to already be recovered from the debris. At least 949 homes, seven churches, two hotels and three schools have been destroyed. A further 723 homes, one prison, three health centres and seven schools are said to have been damaged although there was no major damage to port, airport or telecoms infrastructure.

Sharon Brennen-Haylock, director-general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, briefly spoke to The Tribune yesterday, confirming that diplomatic staff were safe in The Bahamas.

“It is a horrible situation,” she said. “Our staff are not there. We had actually brought them home after the assassination of the President. So they are still in The Bahamas. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Haitian people.”

Earthquake aftershocks hit Haiti again late on Saturday measuring at a 5.8 magnitude. There is no word on what damage it caused.

The tragedy has affected the Haitian-Bahamian community here.

“It’s sad and tragic what’s going on in Haiti,” local activist Stephanie LeFleur said. “Seems like she (Haiti) can’t catch a break ... just one tragedy after another. Emotionally I’m numb.

“At home here in the Bahamas we have our own survival issues with COVID cases. I just hope that our citizens and residents that are stuck in Haiti are allowed to travel home. It is just too much happening globally, locally and now this. It’s just too much to take in and take on.”

This earthquake came a little over a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. He had been ruling by decree which angered a wide section of the Haitian populace. Prior to all of this tragedy, poor citizens of Haiti who were facing growing hunger and healthcare services were already overwhelmed by COVID-19.

That country had only recently recovered from Hurricane Matthew, which struck in 2016, killing hundreds and causing widespread devastation.

Haitian entrepreneur Marc Alain Boucicault tweeted, “This country just never finds a break! Each year of mismanagement did not hurt, but the cumulative effects made us vulnerable to everything.”

