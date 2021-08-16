Fire Destroys Church Of God Bahamas In Cat Island

A FIRE destroyed the Church of God Bahamas in Orange Creek, Cat Island yesterday morning.

There were no reported injuries.

Philip “Brave” Davis, Member of Parliament for Rum Cay, San Salvador and Cat Island, said an investigation will take place to determine the cause of the blaze.

“I am advised that there were no injuries and for that, I am thankful to Almighty God,” Mr Davis said in a statement.

“I am in contact with key individuals and officials on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and remain confident that the relevant authorities will conduct a proper investigation to determine the root cause of the fire so that all of the necessary corrective actions can be taken to avoid a recurrence of this tragedy.

“The welfare of the good people of Orange Creek, Cat Island and my entire constituency will continue in my thoughts and prayers.”