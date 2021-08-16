Updated: Woman Dead, Man Injured After Saturday Morning Shooting

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN is dead and a man is in hospital after a shooting in Victoria Gardens on Saturday.

The incident triggered Tall Pines member of Parliament Don Saunders to ask residents to beef up their crime watch associations.

The shooting took place shortly before 9am.

Police said a man and a woman were in a black Toyota Passo that stopped at the intersection of Victoria Blvd and Meadows Drive. Occupants in a grey jeep opened fire on them, then sped away.

Emergency Medical Services technicians arrived on the scene and took both victims to hospital, however the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigations are continuing.

A short time after the shooting, Mr Saunders issued a statement by voice note asking residents to pray for the victims and their families and to strengthen their various neighbourhood watch associations.

“To the residents of Tall Pines, in particular the residents of Victoria Gardens, I just want to say how sorry I am to hear about the shooting this morning in Victoria Gardens,” Mr Saunders said. “And, to the family members of those who are affected by this very, very serious incident.

“My understanding is that there were two persons shot – one succumbed to the injuries and another is in serious condition at the hospital. We want to pray for those families and in particular ask God to keep the hearts and minds of the residents of Victoria Gardens.

“We intend to use this opportunity to call out to our residents to strengthen their neighbourhood watch associations and crime watch associations, particularly the one that is in Victoria Gardens … hoping that that would be re-established and strengthened and for us to work together in other communities of Tall Pines.”

Mr Saunders stressed the importance of the crime watch associations and reiterated prayerful thoughts.

“We know these associations bring benefit to our communities. I want to say to the families and friends of the victims, that our prayers are with you and that this member of Parliament and his family …. we’re praying for you,” he said. “We are going to continue doing what we can to make our communities in Tall Pines safe.”

The Tribune understands that the female victim is an employee of the Department of Immigration, however her identity was not released.

Police are appealing to members of the public to contact them at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station with any information that can assist in their investigation.