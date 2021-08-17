A-C Grades Increase In Exams

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd revealed yesterday that the number of BGCSE students receiving A, B and C grades this year increased by more than 10 percent compared with 2019.

“We now have the results in my hands and that’s been confirmed that (we had) an almost 11 percent better performance (in) A through C grades in the BGCSE,” Mr Lloyd told reporters ahead of the ministry’s official release of the 2021 national exams results.

“Imagine that and this in a pandemic now, almost 11 percent better than 2019 in A through C which is across the grades that most people always look at.”

Mr Lloyd said there was also improved performance in the BJC examinations, noting more students were awarded A’s this year than in previous years.

“In the BJC, (we had) the highest number of students to have been awarded an A in the BJC results. Now if that isn’t excellent then I don’t know what is,” he said.

This comes after a grim performance last year, which saw worsened results compared with 2019 with fewer students achieving A, B and C grades and more students receiving D, E, F and G grades.

Yesterday, the Education Minister said despite the challenges of COVID-19, students continue to persevere.

“Keep in mind that there were many in the public domain, even some stakeholders, who were saying ‘oh the ministry should cancel these exams, the minister should cancel the exams. All y’all doing is putting these children at a disadvantage.’ But we knew better because we knew that there were students that were preparing. We knew that students had time because of school and so on and they wanted to take these exams. We were bombarded by requests by parents and students – please let us take these exams because we know that we’re going to do well, and it’s proven,” he said.