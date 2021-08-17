26-Year-Old Accused Of Drive-By Murder

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A 26-year-old was charged in the Magistrate’s court yesterday with murder and attempted murder.

Brandon Pinder appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the unlawful death of Dino Brown on August 9.

He was further accused of trying to kill Dennis Bowles that day.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 7pm, officers received information about two victims shot in an area off Marshall Road. Preliminary inquiries revealed that two armed males driving in a dark coloured vehicle pulled through the corner and opened fire on the victims.

“The police responded and met two victims on scene,” Superintendent Michael Johnson told reporters at the time. “One was deceased. The other person was taken to hospital via ambulance. EMS personnel checked the deceased person and found no signs of life.”

Due to the nature of the offences, Pinder was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to December 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Pinder was denied bail and remanded into custody until that time.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, six people who denied having knowledge of a loaded pistol were yesterday remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Evens Innocent; Herlainsky Caristil; Michael Hanna; Rayneisha Major; Maliyah Beneby and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on August 12, after they were accused of being in possession of a black Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with four live rounds of ammunition.

During their hearing before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, all of the accused denied the allegations.

However, before the question of bail could be addressed, the prosecution requested an adjournment to review each of the accused’s files.

As a result, the matter was stood down until August 18 for a bail hearing for the adults. They were all remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

The 17-year-old, on the other hand, was sent to the Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls overnight.

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said she would determine today whether she is a suitable candidate for bail.