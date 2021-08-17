Families Of Health Workers Who Died In First Wave Given Funds

THE families of Nurse Sherrilyn Charlton-Bain and custodian Marion Burrows-McKinney who died during the first wave of COVID-19 were presented with cheques totalling $100,000 yesterday.

Health Minister Renward Wells said the government and the Ministry of Health acknowledged the contributions Nurse Charlton-Bain and Mrs Burrows-McKinney have made in the healthcare system.

The families were given the benefit during a presentation at the Ministry of Health as a tribute to the sacrifice they made to save and cater to the lives of others, Mr Wells said.

“Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a darkened sky over many aspects of our lives. Despite these gloomy feelings, there is a ray of hope that pierces through. Nurse Sherrilyn Charlton-Bain and custodian Mrs Marion Burrows-McKinney were two excellent models of hard work and dedication. During times of uncertainty and constant changes, these frontline workers remained steadfast in their duties,” Mr Wells said.

He said Mrs Charlton-Bain, a trained clinical nurse deployed to the Prison Health Services, died on October 10 while Mrs Burrows-McKinney, deployed at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), died on September 29, 2020.

Mr Wells said today’s challenging times have truly highlighted the roles healthcare and frontline workers execute are vital.

He said to protect them, the government made sure these workers were given personal protective equipment, assigned to streamlined work areas and were trained to implement job safety measures.

Mr Wells added, “The government instituted a death benefit to healthcare workers for a limited time to those who may have potentially lost their lives from COVID-19.”

He explained that both healthcare workers qualified for that death benefit, and now the government can pass on what was held in trust for both of them to their families.

“To the family members of Nurse Sherrilyn Charlton-Bain and Mrs Marion Burrows-McKinney, we know that no monetary value can replace the life of your mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt or friend. However, it is hoped that it will provide for a time the necessary funding that would have ordinarily been supplemented by your loved ones’ income.”

Mr Wells said that two other families who lost loved ones during the first wave of COVID-19 have been identified to receive a death benefit.

“Cheques will be disbursed to these families once all legal requirements have been satisfied,” he said.