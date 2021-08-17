Indecent Assault Charge

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man, who denied indecently assaulting a minor, was yesterday remanded to prison pending a bail hearing.

Police arrested Frito Dorsant after he was accused of committing the act on a 12-year-old girl on August 13.

During his arraignment, he denied the allegations; however, the prosecution requested more time to review his antecedents before they determined whether they would be objecting to bail.

As a result, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt adjourned his case to August 20.

Dorsant will remain in custody until that time.