Breaking News: Parliament Officially Prorogued

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, in his capacity as Provost Marshall this morning, read a proclamation from the Governor General proroguing Parliament as of today.
This means the current session of Parliament is over, which clears any items or legislation on the agenda. However Parliament has not yet been dissolved.
Comments
JokeyJack 20 minutes ago
Preventing the Speaker from being able to speak to the people in his "People's Parliament" and ensuring never ending emergency orders.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID