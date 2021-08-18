Editorial: We Have Failed To Protect Our Healthcare System

THE point of imposing restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was to give our healthcare facilities the best chance possible to deal with the pandemic. We have failed.

Princess Margaret Hospital is broken. A top doctor has said the hospital has “passed the breaking point”. If you’ve already passed the breaking point, it is broken.

The latest daily dashboard tells us that 137 people are in hospital with COVID-19 across the nation, and 19 of those are in intensive care. Those are the numbers, the reality is that PMH is “bursting at the seams” and a consultant in the Accident and Emergency section saying the hospital is at the point of collapse.

What does that mean? In Dr Raquel Davis-Hall’s words: “People are dying. Young people are dying.”

We lack the facilities to help people as the hospitals are overwhelmed. We don’t have the negative pressure rooms, leading Dr Davis-Hall to say “our efforts for these patients are limited.”

That’s the very stark reality. People can’t be helped. People are dying.

“We see patients come in, let’s say 12am, they’re breathing, and you could say in the next two hours those same persons can be dead,” says Dr Davis-Hall.

From alive and breathing to dead from COVID inside two hours.

Earlier this week, The Tribune published figures showing another stark reality – the vast majority of those in hospital are people who are not vaccinated. Not one fully vaccinated person is among those who have died.

If you want to give the country the best chance, if you want to help these medics who are working their hardest to keep people alive, then you need to follow the protocols of washing hands, wearing masks, using sanitisers – and avoiding gatherings unless you really need to.

If you want to give yourself the best chance, then get vaccinated.

The hospital needs more than just us playing our part. It needs nurses. It needs capacity – the recent tents donated by Samaritan’s Purse already full. It needs room for patients coming in from the Family Islands with nowhere to go.

The government may have solved the conundrum of vaccine supply – now it needs to solve the problem of the hospital not having what it needs to beat this surge.

The hospital is broken. We all have to play our part to fix it.

Trouble ahead?

Education Minister Jeff Lloyd says he is not concerned “whatsoever” over a prospect of industrial action as teachers have raised concerns ahead of the new school year.

Not so fast, Mr Lloyd. Take a look across at the escalating problems in the health sector, with staff staging a sick-out and genuine anger over how honorariums were decided and paid. A lack of communication has been a big part of the problem there – so how is communication going between staff and the Ministry of Education?

Well, according to the president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, Belinda Wilson, the union has yet to even receive a plan from the Ministry of Education on the reopening of schools – and that reopening is just a week away for teachers.

Teachers and other staff are entitled to have genuine concern about health and safety – we have a healthcare system collapsing under the strain and surging numbers of new cases.

If we all have to pull together to get ourselves out of this pandemic, that starts with straightforward communication. Don’t be so dismissive – find out what the concerns are and address them. If you don’t, then don’t be surprised if schools face the same level of disruption the health sector is dealing with right now.