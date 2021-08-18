Man Shot Dead In Fox Hill Area

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was found shot dead in front of a residence on Collie Bluff in the Fox Hill area yesterday.

Residents living near the scene heard what sounded like a dozen shots being fired. Seconds after the shooting stopped a man was spotted running into the bush opposite the murder scene.

Family members identified the victim as Navada Nairn.

Superintendent Michael Johnson, of the Criminal Investigations Department, told reporters on the scene that the victim appeared to be in his early 40s.

“Sometime shortly before 11am this morning a male victim was leaving a residence just behind me. Just as he was entering into his vehicle, he was approached by a male who was armed with a handgun who approached him and shot him multiple times about the body,” he said.

“The basic information is that this person came on foot and left in a northern direction.”

When asked about the description of the assailant, Supt Johnson said the only information police had at the time was that the shooter was a man in dark clothing.

He made calls for individuals to come forward with information that may assist the case.

“I again appeal to anybody, any person, of this community to please if you have any information about anybody who is in possession of a firearm, please contact your local police station, call our crime tipsters. Give us the information, let us assess it and your information will be kept in the strictest of confidence.”

People were inconsolable and wailing as police processed the scene.

This comes after a woman was killed and a man was left in hospital after a shooting in Victoria Gardens on Saturday.

Police are appealing to members of the public to contact them at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station with any information that can assist in their investigation.