Plp Senator Victim Of Robbery Attempt

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Senator Jobeth Coleby-Davis was the victim of an attempted armed robbery yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, the PLP said the party’s Elizabeth candidate was not harmed during the incident.

“This morning Senator JoBeth Coleby- Davis, our candidate for the Elizabeth constituency was victim of an attempted armed robbery,” the party said.

“We are incredibly grateful that she is safe and unharmed. We also would like to thank the Royal Bahamas Police Force for their assistance in this investigation. The public is reminded to be vigilant and watch their surroundings.”

The incident was captured on surveillance video and showed Mrs Coleby-Davis parked in her car when another vehicle pulls up. A man emerges from the car and runs towards Mrs Coleby-Davis’ vehicle however she was able to drive away.

This comes after Pinewood MP Rueben Rahming and his wife were robbed at gunpoint outside his home on the weekend. He was not harmed however the thieves escaped with stolen property.