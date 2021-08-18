Rbdf On Standby For Haiti Sailings

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains on heightened alert should there be an influx of migrants to The Bahamas in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Haiti.

According to RBDF Commodore Raymond King yesterday, the agency’s strategy is “layered” and involves other agencies.

Tens of thousands of people have been left homeless and at least 1,419 people are known to have died following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday. More than 6,900 people were injured and an unknown number remain missing.

The devastation came several weeks after Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7.

Asked about the RBDF’s position in the event of increased immigrants to The Bahamas’ shores, Commodore King said: “The organisation’s strategic posture against possible influx of migrants in the southeastern Bahamas remains the same following the assassination of Haiti’s President weeks ago.

“That is, a layered security approach utilising dedicated defence force vessels and aerial reconnaissance via joint maritime interdiction operations with the Royal Bahamas Police Force Marine Unit, United States Coast Guard, and OPBAT.

“The overriding maritime security plan is to maintain maritime domain awareness in the southeastern Bahamas; maritime domain control thereby restricting access to transnational criminal networks; whilst achieving maritime domain dominance of our waters.”

Last month, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said border patrols would increase due to concerns that political unrest emanating from the murder of President Moïse could trigger mass exodus from Haiti by residents there.

The President was gunned down in his Port-au-Prince home in the early morning hours of July 7. First Lady Martine Moise, who was also shot, was critically injured and hospitalised at the time. She has since recovered.