64 Haitian Migrants Deported

SIXTY-FOUR Haitian migrants were repatriated to their home country yesterday.

According to the Department of Immigration, the group consisted of 46 males, 13 females and five minors.

They left from Lynden Pindling International Airport to Port-au-Prince, Haiti onboard a Bahamasair flight.

The group was escorted by a joint team of Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Department of Immigration officers, along with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

All Ministry of Health coronavirus safety protocols were strictly enforced, the department said.

Haiti is reeling from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that damaged homes and buildings last week.

The earthquake killed more than 1,900 people and injured thousands more, according to international reports.