Aliv In Covid-Inspired Demand For Fibre Services

A senior Aliv executive says the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for fibre services, transitioning away from lower bandwith standard modem services.



Delmaro Duncombe, senior Aliv solutions partner, speaking at a webinar, said: “There was a need now for all employees and everyone else who is a part of the organisation to do more with their internet whether that means they needed an extra bandwidth to access, or in some places implement some sort of cloud based solution that their team will be able to work efficiently from.”



Among many other things fiibre services allow for improved internet access, video presentations and can provide businesses with a new platform to engage customers.

Even telephony changed significantly, said Mr Duncombe: “We did see an exponential increase in the need for data particularly and then we also saw a significant amount of customers converting from a standard PBX telephone system to more of a hybrid telephone system, which leverages the fibre network for people to be able to use their landline offices from wherever they might be, whether it is at home, they can be on the beach and they can still function like they were in the office.”



Underscoring how important the advancement of technology in The Bahamas has been towards driving revenue and keeping businesses in contact with their clients, Aliv was able to “facilitate this transition” and provide the solutions needed to help organisations with what they were trying to accomplish.



“Then there are some organizations where we have to get really into the into the details of what it is that they need, and we can custom is a solution… that involves some level of technology and some level of innovation,” said Mr Duncombe, particularly as it relates to businesses bringing goods and services to their customers as opposed to them coming to the business itself.



He added: “The more we talk to our customers the more we get to understand what it is they are trying to accomplish and not only now but in the future because people are saying that COVID-19 is going to be here forever, we need to understand how we can help organisations continue to thrive and succeed in this new normal that we find ourselves in today.”