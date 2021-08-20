14 More Covid-19 Deaths Confirmed

FOURTEEN additional people have been added to the nation’s COVID-19 death toll, according to data released by the Ministry of Health yesterday.
This means 330 people have officially died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.
Eleven of the newly recorded deaths are from New Providence and the patients ages range from 33 to to 84-years-old. Seven of the New Providence deceased cases were women and four were men. The deaths occurred between August 13 to 16.
The other three deceased cases are Abaco residents: a 41-year-old Abaco woman who died on August 17; a 52-year-old Abaco man who died on August 15; and a 55-year-old Abaco woman who died on August 13.
The Ministry of Health also said 114 new cases were recorded on August 18. Ninety-nine of those cases are in New Providence.
The country now has 16,962 confirmed COVID-19 cases, however, only 2,961 are active.
Health officials said 149 COVID-19 patients are in hospital while 16 of those cases are in the Intensive Care Unit.
tribanon 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
By comparison to the 330 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the number of deaths from our country's other leading causes of mortality during the same period have been as follows:
Heart Disease - greater than 800 deaths; Cancer - greater than 600 deaths; External Causes (Accidents, Violence and Poisonings) - greater than 400 deaths; Stroke - greater than 230 deaths; Diabetes - greater than 200 deaths; AIDS - greater than 170 deaths.
And the total number of rape incidents during this same period exceeded 800.
This information should help add some perspective to all of the wrongful scaremongering that's been going on about COVID-19.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Food is killing us faster than COVID
tribanon 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Can't help but think how many more lives would be saved if our government, rather than just pushing vaccinations, ceased granting business licenses to new fast food establishments and banned the importation of most unhealthy cooking oils used in the frying of foods. Existing fast food establishments should be paying a hefty health tax to help fund our grossly under-resourced public health system.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
All avoidable without vaccination. Just required proactive ddcision makers. so sad.
DonAnthony 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
All avoidable with vaccination. So sad.
