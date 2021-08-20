14 More Covid-19 Deaths Confirmed

FOURTEEN additional people have been added to the nation’s COVID-19 death toll, according to data released by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

This means 330 people have officially died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Eleven of the newly recorded deaths are from New Providence and the patients ages range from 33 to to 84-years-old. Seven of the New Providence deceased cases were women and four were men. The deaths occurred between August 13 to 16.

The other three deceased cases are Abaco residents: a 41-year-old Abaco woman who died on August 17; a 52-year-old Abaco man who died on August 15; and a 55-year-old Abaco woman who died on August 13.

The Ministry of Health also said 114 new cases were recorded on August 18. Ninety-nine of those cases are in New Providence.

The country now has 16,962 confirmed COVID-19 cases, however, only 2,961 are active.

Health officials said 149 COVID-19 patients are in hospital while 16 of those cases are in the Intensive Care Unit.