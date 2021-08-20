Abaco Man Accused Of Murder Attempt

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN Abaco man was charged in the Magistrate’s court yesterday with attempted murder.

Casteio McDonald, 34, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after he was accused of trying to kill Ludwig Cartwright on August 13.

The Cooper’s Town native was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to December 1 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the meantime, McDonald was denied bail and remanded into custody.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.