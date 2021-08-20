Abaco Man Accused Of Murder Attempt

By FARRAH JOHNSON
Tribune Staff Reporter
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
AN Abaco man was charged in the Magistrate’s court yesterday with attempted murder.
Casteio McDonald, 34, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after he was accused of trying to kill Ludwig Cartwright on August 13.
The Cooper’s Town native was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to December 1 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).
In the meantime, McDonald was denied bail and remanded into custody.
He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.
