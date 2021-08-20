Couple Plead Guilty To Child Cruelty Charges

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A COUPLE accused of child cruelty were arraigned on various serious child-abuse related charges in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The woman and her businessman fiancé, both of Freeport, appeared in Court One before Deputy Chief Debbye Ferguson. Neither was represented by counsel.

The 38-year-old mother-of-three, was charged with making a false report to the police. It is alleged that on August 7, at Freeport, she knowingly made a false report of a missing person.

She was also charged with cruelty to children. It is alleged that between July 1 to July 30, at Freeport, she neglected and abandoned the minor aged 15 years in a manner that likely caused unnecessary suffering that resulted in him being assaulted while he was in her care.

The mother was also charged with mandatory reporting of the abuse of a child. It is alleged that between July 1 and August 16, at Freeport, she failed to report the abuse of the 15-year-old minor to the proper authority.

She pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Her fiance, 41, of Bahama Farms, was charged with causing harm.

It is alleged that on July 30, at Freeport, he unlawfully and intentionally caused harm to the woman’s son.

He was also charged with cruelty to children. It is alleged that between July 1 to July 30, he ill-treated and assaulted a minor who was in his care.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

After hearing very lengthy submissions presented to the court by both accused, Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson stood the matter down and deferred sentencing to Friday at 10am.