Doctors ‘Overwhelmed’ - And Distressed At Election Call

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement of a general election next month has distressed senior doctors who along with other medical workers have shouldered the burden of a COVID-19 induced near collapse of the nation’s healthcare systems.

Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler, president of the Consultant Physicians Staff Association, said not only was the news ill timed, but it was “troubling” because both private and public facilities were already overwhelmed.

She said it was extremely “frightening” to come to grips with what now looks like an inevitable skyrocketing of COVID-19 cases in the lead up to Election Day on September 16.

Before Dr Pinder-Butler’s fears were laid bare, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan told reporters that officials were hoping that people followed measures put in place to safeguard against contracting the virus.

“…We would have to take into consideration those measures in order for us to keep the people safe and to keep safe as we do what is required for the country,” Dr McMillan said before the arrival of more than 38,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. “So, I anticipate that public health measures will continue to be followed.”

Still, knowing all that election seasons usually entails, the CPSA president said healthcare providers were gravely concerned.

This comes against the backdrop of industrial action for an eighth day impacting public health institutions. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has also had to assign some of its chefs to work alongside Princess Margaret Hospital’s kitchen staff to meet patients’ meal demands, confirmed RBDF Commodore Raymond King yesterday.

“We’ve seen in other countries that they’ve had elections and it caused insurmountable increases in COVID cases and we already cannot handle what we’re having happen right now,” Dr Pinder-Butler said in an interview with The Tribune.

“So, this is extremely concerning and frightening for us as a healthcare team knowing that we’re already more than beyond deep in the battle of what we’re having and trying to save lives and now we know that elections have been called and we know what tends to come along with that so it's very concerning.

“At this point in time we are praying. We ask everyone to please do their best to try to stay safe. Avoid the crowds. Please wear your masks and please follow the protocols because you know we’re really in a sad state.”

She continued: “I am very distressed. I think most of our healthcare workers are probably beyond distressed. I know for me this is a reality that you never wanted to happen where your healthcare system is bursting at the seams. You cannot help as (many) patients as you would like to care for.

“You know that the private healthcare institution is also saying the same thing and they are having to choose who is going to be on a ventilator and all of these types of things and beyond that we have a country where we are separated by islands. So, people who need care, some of them can’t reach here because of what’s happening and we know outbreaks are happening.”

She added: “We’re having outbreaks in other places as well and when campaigning is going on and these things happen, we have more people moving to these islands and we can’t provide the care needed.

“As a healthcare provider you never want to be in a situation as a doctor and I am sure nurses and everyone else don’t want to be in a situation where we can’t help people.

“Every day we know people are dying. We know people can’t access the care because we don’t have what is needed. So, to put ourselves in a potential situation for those numbers to go up that is troubling, deeply troubling.

“…We live here and are in the community. We’re also dealing with all of these things simultaneously and trying our best to stay safe, but the numbers are overwhelming and now you’re talking about having elections and campaigning that we know tends to cause numbers to increase.

“That is not something that we would welcome at all.”

She made an impassioned plea for people to follow health protocols.

“I don’t know that this was the best time. I don’t think that it is.

“All those things considered when we’re seeing what we’re seeing now it is absolutely something that we are watching and definitely praying about.

“Again, I think because things have already gone forward, we ask again for the public to please use wisdom. Please do not get caught up in the campaigning. Be mindful of who is coming by your home, and we wouldn’t encourage people to be allowing strangers to come in their homes.

“It’s not safe. We know that perhaps we have (the) Delta (variant) here and that means it’s very easy for people to pass on the virus. So, it is really not the most ideal time, all things considered,” Dr Pinder-Butler said yesterday.