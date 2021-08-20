Man Admits Unlawful Sex With Boy Aged 15

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 39-YEAR-OLD man who admitted to having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old boy was sentenced to four years in prison yesterday by a Grand Bahama magistrate.

Allan Bain, of Pinehurst Drive, South Bahamia, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson where he pleaded guilty to having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor of the same sex, aged 15 years.

The incident happened between July 1 and August 16.

According to evidence presented by the prosecution, Bain had known the minor when he lived in New Providence before the teen had relocated to Freeport with his mother.

Prosecutor Inspector Anthony Sawyer said evidence obtained by police indicated that Bain had sex with the virtual complainant on three occasions at his residence in South Bahamia.

The prosecutor told the court that during an interview with police in the presence of a social worker, the minor said that he regarded Bain as a friend and stayed at his house in mid-July after being put out.

Inspector Sawyer said the accused was interviewed by police under caution and admitted to the offence.

He was subsequently arrested by police and charged.

Bain was not represented by counsel and elected a summary trial.

He admitted to Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson that he was gay.

“I know the minor for quite some time from Nassau,” he said.

Bain also told the court that he was not in an “exclusive” relationship with the minor.

Bain said that he was only intimate with the minor for the period in question and that he did not know the virtual complainant’s date of birth.

“I know he was young,” he stated.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson convicted Bain, but did not impose the maximum possible sentence of five years imprisonment.

“I am deducting one year because of your forthrightness with the court,” she said.

She informed Bain that he has a right to appeal her decision.