Okay Folks, The Race Is On. There’S One Thing To Decide . . . Who Do We Trust?

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced an early election yesterday after Governor General Sir C A Smith dissolved Parliament, a step he said is needed to ensure the next administration has the mandate to address the major economic and health challenges ahead.
The election, scheduled for September 16, will let voters render a verdict on the Minnis administration, which has faced such historic challenges as Hurricane Dorian and a pandemic.
“Your next government will have to make important decisions on rebuilding and renewing a post-COVID-19 Bahamas,” Dr Minnis said during a national address that came on the anniversary of his party's first election victory in 1992.
“As a result of our country reaching the goal of securing the vaccines we need, it is now time for the Bahamian people to choose who they want to lead them as we move toward vaccinating every Bahamian who wishes to be vaccinated. Your next government will have key decisions to make in enacting post-pandemic public health legislation. Your next government will have to make other key decisions to build on the robust economic growth started on our watch.”
Dr Minnis encouraged residents to continue following public health measures to curb COVID-19 cases.
His announcement comes as virus cases overwhelm the healthcare system, with one Accident & Emergency consultant saying this week that Princess Margaret Hospital is bursting at the seams and needs additional resources. It also comes as the Minnis administration faces pressure from various unions to address their concerns over benefits and gifts.
In a speech last night, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the Minnis administration did not prepare well for the escalating COVID-19 crisis, adding: “Everywhere we look, we see chaos and collapse and crisis.”
“Our hospitals are stretched beyond capacity, affecting not just our ability to treat COVID patients but everyone else, too,” Mr Davis said.
“Our economy is stuck, with too many Bahamians still left out; for those lucky enough to have jobs, wages are often too low to keep up with the cost of living.
“We are seeing armed robberies in broad daylight, as desperation increases. The same handful of wealthy families keep getting wealthier, while the doors of opportunity are slammed shut to everyone else.
“In the midst of this suffering and tragedy, the government is asking you for a new mandate. They are asking you for a vote of confidence,” Mr Davis said.
Some global leaders have recently gone to the polls early despite rising COVID-19 cases and have also faced criticism for doing so: just this week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an early election, and several Caribbean countries have done the same in the last year.
Buoyed by the Free National Movement’s internal approval rating polls which compare him favourably to Mr Davis, Dr Minnis has considered going early for some time now.
FNM insiders, however, acknowledge that a raging pandemic and elevated unemployment levels are unattractive circumstances to hold a general election. Privately, many in the party are apprehensive about the move though some appear convinced that holding out until May 2022 would be no better for the party’s political fortunes.
To win, the FNM must reverse an unfavourable trend for incumbent parties: none of them have won re-election since the FNM did so in 1997 under former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham. The last two elections, held amid double-digit unemployment rates, were not close: the PLP won 29 of 38 seats in 2012 and the FNM won 35 of 39 seats in 2017.
The stakes, meanwhile, could not be higher for Mr Davis who easily solidified power in the PLP after its near wipeout at the polls in 2017 despite the resistance of some in the general public to him. A former deputy prime minister and a major figure in the PLP for years, Mr Davis will enter the election with high name recognition and with much of the public’s opinions about him seemingly solidified, a fact his opponents will try to exploit.
“We have a blueprint for stabilising the country’s finances, providing immediate relief to the suffering, revolutionising education and training for the 21st century, diversifying the economy and creating opportunities across the country,” Mr Davis said yesterday.
Under the slogan “It’s About Your Future,” the FNM is expected to maintain a brisk rally schedule. It is unclear how their rallies will be held, but virtual rallies and drive-up events are currently under consideration. With a slogan “A New Day,” the PLP will hold virtual and drive-up rallies, with traditional rallies unlikely, according to PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell.
In addition to COVID-19 challenges and the ailing Bahamian economy, the next administration will face the significant challenge of arresting the country’s escalating debt, which is projected to top $10b at the end of this fiscal year.
Financial expert Gowon Bowe said yesterday that Bahamians should not take seriously any political party that claims raising taxes will not be up for consideration by the next administration.
“Our fiscal debt and our fiscal performance is going to be the first thing that has to be stabilised,” he said. “We’re going to have to make decisions in relation to that; that impacts other things but the reality is we are very quickly running into fiscal headwinds. We will have to present a very clear plan and that is going to mean taxation will follow, whatever form that is going to take. Now, more than any time in our history we need a very clear strategic direction.”
Police Commissioner Paul Rolle read a proclamation from the Governor General yesterday that said the new session of Parliament will be held on October 6, 2021 at 10am.
Comments
Cobalt 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Who do we trust??? We don’t trust anyone! The truth is, our political leaders have failed us and we as the Bahamian people have failed one other. We have failed in our personal endeavors, we have failed as citizens, and we have failed as a people. And that is why our governments continue to fail. Because it has been constructed with Bahamian people. But in this moment and at this time, it is NOT in the best interest of our country to place Brave Davis as PM. He is a proven failure decades long! He is a large part of why our country is in the mess that it’s in right now. As a people we must put our emotions aside and allow common sense and rational to prevail. While we may not like the temperament and policies of Dr. Minnis, he is our best option right now. If we place our country in the hands of Brave Davis and the old guard of the PLP I promise you that things will only get worst! If you wish to get a snap-shot into what our country would look like under Brave Davis, simply visit Cat Island.
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
To be honest, neither Minnis or Brave are good choices. At the end of the day, we are screwed plain and simple!! SMH
Cobalt 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
So if we remove Dr. Minnis and replace him with Phillip Davis, what will that accomplish for us as a nation? Do we really believe things will become better or worst? Tread carefully Bahamas! Realize that this can get worst! A WHOLE lot worst!
BahamasForBahamians 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
We would've gotten rid of the worst PM in the history of the Commonwealth... An impressive accomplishment
whatsup 28 minutes ago
We need to do that...he is distracting we citizens with Elections and Covid while he gets HIS BILL PASSED.......STOP THAT BILL.
Twocent 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
We have witnessed a change in narrative and though we have grown a marked distrust for the current government we know this….if they take away freedom of will, choice, in an experiment, they will have proved themselves to be liars and neo-nazis. Until that time we know one other thing…there are politicians we don’t want to elect because they have said they will undo what was secured in WWII with the Nuremberg code!
B_I_D___ 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
If we think Brave Davis is an acceptable alternative to lead this country we are in far worse shape than I feared...speaks volumes to our D- education.
joeblow 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
This is not about Minnis or "Brave", the rational thing to do is to not vote for any person who has "served" in any capacity in teh government or opposition for more than 10 years (MP, Senate etc). Let a new leader emerge out of what remains!
Politics should not be a career, but an opportunity for national service. When that time ends people should go back to their lives. Career politicians breed corruption and are the reason democracy is in tatters all over the world!
JokeyJack 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Gotta love the way the headline pic seems to limit the choices of the ignorant Bahamian down to two. Tweedledum or Tweedledee.
https://www.coalitionofindependents.c...">https://www.coalitionofindependents.c...
g9822033 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
I'm a political atheist and base my judgments on performance not party.
This administration has presided over 2 black swan events back to back. No administration would have had an easy time but it is my view that this one has done a respectable job - of course in retrospect some different decisions may have been made but that will always be the case.
I just hope our people remember the failed promises of the past and vote based on facts not feelings.
bahamianson 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
who do we trust? wow, that is the question of the century. all i can see is more taxes. it is quite daunting, actually.
tribanon 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
When voters go to the polls on September 16, there's really only one thing they must keep foremost in mind. A vote for the FNM candidate would be a vote for Minnis's plan to transform The Bahamas into a totalitarian police state in which the Bahamian populace would have most of their most basic rights and freedoms stripped away. Minnis would then have absolute say over every aspect of your life. And that is by far the single most important thing to fear.
Vote for an independent candidate if you are able to do so and never lose sight of the fact that Minnis has already emphatically proven that he is by far the greatest of all evils facing our country today.
KapunkleUp 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
So our choice is between herpes and syphilis...
DDK 16 minutes ago
Pretty much!
WETHEPEOPLE 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
The choice is between a power stricken man who looks to remove freedoms whiles having to give no account for his actions. PM refuses to answer questions by the press, refuses to disclose who received what in terms of contracting. This is the problem i have with Minnis, he feels as though he is beyond reproach, thus having to give no accountability. When he came into power, he came riding on the white horse of transparency, but when has this government ever been transparent. If he is allowed to govern for the next five years, we will be royaly phucked. Power corrupts! I dont know what Brave will bring us, but i have already seen Minnis agenda. Dont let another five years go by with no growth, no job creation, a stagnant if not distressed economy. We gave Minnis a chance, its time to give Brave a chance, and to hold him and his entire government accountable should then win.
K4C 58 minutes ago
I'm one of those older Bahamians, back in the day we'd say, one is worse and one is worser than the other
whatsup 27 minutes ago
Don't be distracted Bahamians with Covid and Elections...STOP THAT BILL
DDK 19 minutes ago
WE TRUST NEITHER, NOT ONE LITTLE BIT. WE ARE IN DEEP DOO DOO!
killemwitdakno 17 minutes ago
..feels like my personal vaccine decision, to go with the doc or to ride the wave brave. who knows what that undertaker mortician might mean.
what a pickle
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID