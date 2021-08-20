Unions Dangle National Strike Threat

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THREATENING a national strike, union leaders came out in heavy support of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union yesterday as its members walked off the job for the second time in less than two months.

Shortly after staff at Bahamas Power and Light reported to work, they walked out to protest alleged poor treatment by management and an incomplete industrial agreement that expired four years ago.

Several unions came out to support the hundreds of workers who were outside BPL’s Blue Hill Road head office and they made it clear that the country should brace itself for a national strike where unionised workers show their strength by withdrawing their service.

Kimsley Ferguson, president of the Bahamas Public Services Union, was the first to hint of a strike.

“I am here in support and solidarity with my brothers and sisters of the greatest constituency which is the workers of this country,” he said. “There has been a rippling effect of what is happening in relation to the issues that concern the workers of this country. The government’s dismissive attitude towards addressing the issues that concern workers of this country.

“This morning we are very concerned. Based on the landscape of things, we are looking at something that’s going to be a collaborative effort coming shortly, where the entire workforce of this country will come together and there are some things that will be brought to a screeching halt in an effort to get the attention to those persons who can address the concerns that we have had.

“I’m wondering whether or not this is the same Prime Minister that indicated that the PLP handled the labour movement in a strange way. I don’t know what the attitude is now because we can’t seem to get an audience with the ministers or permanent secretaries with a view to address the workers’ concerns in this country. It is going to be a surprise shortly. It’s going to be a surprise. You are going to open a gift.”

Asked what he thought of a general election being called at a time like this, Kyle Wilson, BEWU president, said outstanding matters should have been resolved first.

“Based on the uncertainty I think if we are at the table, we should try to clarify those matters before we move forward with a national election,” Mr Wilson said.

“The people should be given that much respect. The people are voters and if you take a test out here with these employees you would find that about 90 percent of them gave the government of the day the opportunity to be in office.

“You look around you today and tell me if you think it’s wise to go into a general election with the people in an angry uproar. I can only tell my members to do what’s in their best interest. If they think it’s in their best interest for more of the same then go ahead.

“BPL workers will not return to work until we hear from management. If I don’t smell something good cooking in the kitchen we are not going back. We want our contract and we want the contract now. Enough is enough.”

Mr Wilson said BPL’s staff across the country walked off the job because they are not adequately protected against COVID, their industrial agreement needs to be finalised and signed and because they are generally not respected by executive management at the power company.

Also on present to support the BEWU members, Bahamas Utility Services and Allied Workers Union president Dwayne Woods said his union is experiencing the same issues.

“It’s a crying shame to see where BPL was and where they are today,” he said. “The government must do something to bring this to a head. What is happening at BPL today is being duplicated over at Water and Sewerage. So we beg and plead with the stakeholders to intervene immediately.

“It’s BPL today and we will soon join them tomorrow. Before this becomes a ricochet effect on the government, please step in. They should have been to (an) election by now.”

Nurse Amancha Williams, president of the Bahamas Nurses Union, said it’s time for a change.

“We are not worrying about the date of the election, what we want is for them to resolve the issues now,” she said. “We are calling all the Bahamian people in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas today to say it is time for a change. If you are going to sit home and complain, then keep your mouth closed.”

She added: “We need to get out on the streets and find the Prime Minister and bring him off his throne. He needs to come off that throne. We are in a serious predicament. Can you imagine if the lights suddenly go off? Or the water goes off? Or the country shuts down? We need to take our Bahamas back.”

Going further with the possibility of a national strike, Stephen McPhee, president of the Bahamas Educators Managerial Union, said he too stands with BEWU.

“I can tell you on the 30th when school is expected to open, with no plan and no discussions with the unions, there will be a surprise,” he said. “‘I couldn’t come to work today, Mr Employer, because I had no light and no water.’ Your manager could not show up in a mashed up shirt and no water to bathe.

“So when you treat these people like they don’t matter, you are doing the same thing to us and our families.”

BPL issued a statement addressing the staff’s withdrawal of service, calling it “illegal industrial action”.

“BPL takes exception to the illegal industrial action, especially given the pressure placed on our customers by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement noted.

“BPL is an essential service, and the other essential services – police, doctors, water and sewerage – all rely on BPL in order to serve their functions. This action by the BEWU places them at risk, as well as those of our customers who are undergoing at-home care.

“Negotiations for a new industrial agreement (IA) between BPL and the BEWU have been conducted in good faith over the course of months, even as BPL continues to follow the terms of the IA, which expired in April 2018.

“We wish to assure customers that, while we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted power supply, we have contingency plans in place, particularly during this time of great public health need around the country.”