Pm Urges Public To Take Covid-19 Vaccine

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis once again urged residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine during a national address on Sunday night.
He said: “Let me again say to those who are still thinking about getting vaccinated: You do not have time to keep thinking about whether or not you will take the vaccine.
“You do not have time to keep researching. You need to come forward now to get the life-saving protection that vaccination gives! My administration knows that the only way out of the emergency phase of the pandemic is to vaccinate as many Bahamians as possible in as short a time as possible.
“That is why we have launched the largest vaccination programme in Bahamian history. The Bahamas has secured more than half a million doses of some of the best vaccines in the world. Supplies of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are already in country. More of the Pfizer vaccines are on the way.”
Dr Minnis noted that 129,017 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the start of the national campaign in mid-March, with a total of 55,291 fully vaccinated Bahamians and residents as of August 21.
In a sign that vaccine hesitancy has declined somewhat in the country, Dr Minnis said 11,496 doses were administered from Monday, August 16, to Saturday, August 21, most of which were first doses.
“These are significant and very good numbers,” he said. “We are making progress though we have still much work to do.”
Dr Minnis said initially, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used in the next phase of vaccinations in the Family Islands for residents who have not yet received a vaccine and want one.
Thirty-eight thousand four hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in the country last week.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be used to vaccinate homebound residents who have not yet received the vaccine and who wish to do so. For the homebound who have already received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, they will receive a second dose of AstraZeneca,” Dr Minnis said.
He added that administration of vaccines on Grand Bahama will be ramped up this week.
“Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have already been sent to San Salvador. Vaccination teams will be returning to the Family Islands, starting with mainland Abaco on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.”
Dr Minis said little about the state of the country’s major hospitals, which are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
However, he said the supply of oxygen has had a boost.
“A critical element in the fight against COVID-19 is oxygen supply,” he said. “Access to liquefied oxygen internationally began to be restricted again, which in turn reduced the storage in country. Working with the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, and with the director of Florida's Emergency Management Agency, I am pleased to advise that we have been able to secure the necessary oxygen supply. I am advised that 3,000 gallons of oxygen were delivered at the end of last week in Grand Bahama and 2,500 gallons on New Providence.
“Today, Princess Margaret Hospital has approximately 7,500 gallons of liquid oxygen. Bahamas Welding & Fire also presently has 2,500 gallons of liquid oxygen to supply to the clinics and the South Beach Clinic. Additional supplies are already in the delivery pipeline to restore normal supplies. Next week, and each week thereafter, 12,000 gallons of liquid oxygen are expected to arrive in country, providing the supply needed.”
Dr Minnis also said the government will partner with private health care providers to maximise the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, in an effort to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
He said private health care providers who can demonstrate that they have the infrastructure and human resources, who can meet the criteria to safely administer the vaccine and collect the data appropriately, will be able to administer government-procured vaccines.
Dr Minnis also encouraged private sector businesses to allow employees “a designated period of time on a given day of mutual agreement” to get vaccinated.
Speaking about the upcoming general election, Dr Minnis said the process will be safe, adding that the COVID-19 curfews throughout the country will be strictly enforced.
He reminded people travelling from New Providence, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Exuma, Abaco, and North and South Eleuthera that they are required to present negative COVID-19 test results prior to travel.
Fully vaccinated people may present a negative rapid antigen or RT PCR test results.
He also stressed that the number of people campaigning in groups is limited to five, all of whom must be fully vaccinated.
Bahamians 65 years and older will be permitted to vote in the advance polls, which he said will also reduce the number of Bahamians voting on a single day.
Comments
ohdrap4 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
Well, the scence quoted yesterday was outdated as full vaccination is not the key to the end of the pandemic. At least now he has admitted that the hesitant are critical thinkers. He will concice some. But rushing them will not dissuade those who cannot trust his authority or Dr. Carissa Etienne's.
Anyway, if I see these "FULLY VACCINATED", I will not let them into my bubble.
Cobalt 4 hours ago
Here is what bothers me…….. y’all don’t see what goes on in the ICU. These very same people who state that they are against the vaccination end up pleading for it once they get in the Critical Care ICU. When they become diaphoretic, cyanotic and dyspneic then all of a sudden the picture becomes abundantly clear to them. And as the feeling of impending doom overwhelms them and they come face to face with their own mortality and the realization of their own stupidity sets in. See….. it’s easy to talk foolishness when you can breathe. But when you can’t breathe, there is no room left for stupidity and conspiracy theories. And the look in their eyes tell the entire tale. Many of them plead for their lives before they code. Ironically, when this scenario does take place, they are ALL suddenly willing to take Remdesivir, Convalescent Plasma, and Monoclonal Antibodies which is simply an Intravenous version of the very same vaccination they were refusing to take to begin with. Honestly, I rather not give it to them. I’d rather they die by their own stupidity. Helping stupid people only begets more stupid people. I’d rather preserve that medication for people who truly deserve it. But unfortunately my oath as a physician doesn’t allow it. Plus there are too many other doctors and nurses around watching. Anyway….. all I’m saying is that if you don’t wish to get vaccinated then don’t. But when you go into Acute Respiratory Failure please please please don’t come to the hospital begging us to intervene. Please maintain your very same dogmatic, idiotic, stupid position.
DonAnthony 36 minutes ago
Amen. Here is what bothers me, all these people complaining about PMH not having enough doctors or beds to care for all these COVID patients. If your ass was vaccinated you would not be gasping for breath in the hallways or verandas of PMH. This should be plastered on billboards at every roundabout in the country (rather than those ubiquitous nauseating red and yellow election signs) : from March until the end of July there was not ONE fully vaccinated person admitted to hospital or who died from COVID! Science works, conspiracy theories cause death, practice personal responsibility, get vaccinated Bahamas. Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for your country.
ThisIsOurs 17 minutes ago
You will be the very person suffering as you continue to allow our leaders to make dumb decisions then point fingers at the cat and say is because they cross the road.
Science does work. 97% of people have not died, have not gotten sick. Why? Your one sided emotional arguments do us no good. All of the children I see being put forward as poster "children" for the anyone can get infected campaign are obese. Why? There are so many obvious questions to be examined. This caveman blunt vaccinate everybody campaign is missing valuable insights. Examine all of the data. I fear were going to hold on to this approach until its too late to look at parallel and simultaneous approaches. Israel is already saying people with the 3rd booster were reinfected.
Cobalt 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
As a physician, I don’t have a problem with anyone refusing to get vaccinated. All we ask is that when you people get sick and hypoxic, please don’t come to the hospital asking us to save you! Please just stay at home and die! Trust me, we are all okay with that. The more fools in the grave the better.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
As a lay person I wish physicians would get together as a group to give us real research studying our own people. I havent heard one physician to date present or request data on persons who've died after taking the vaccine. . Not just from COVID, from anything..This is part of a standard "new medication" evaluation policy, it doesn't imply the medication is bad, it says we're checking to ensure it isn't .... first do no harm.
Israel is up to the 3rd booster and still seeing reinfections. The first world is acknowledging that even boosters wont solve our COVID problem. Delta is most likely not the last variant and while I do believe vaccinations will give us time just like the lockdowns did in the early stages, I also believe we're wasting the opportunity in our arrogance by not doing something with that time.
I also wish for God's sake that vaccinated people would stop demonizing their fellow men and women. One day you will be on the other side of a virus. You will either be facing epsilon or you will be elderly and vulnerable. The data is quite clear to anyone not acting on emotion, our problems were brought on by decision makers and lax rules at the border not the unvaccinated.
I listened to the PM and his "updated" border policy, he is still not requiring that vaccinated people produce a PCR test before crossing the border. (The rapid antigen tests have a high failure rate). This policy is suicude.
Physicians have made mistakes after mistakes over the course of this pandemic starting with the misuse of ventilators, just because a person in a white cost says something it doesn't make it the word from God. We must always critically assess what we're being given. That was always and will always be a good thing.
John 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
& Cobalt: Obviously you are a part of the agenda . Spreading fears and lies. If you choose to render services to the public at a tax funded, government institution, then you should also exempt the public from taxes. But of course you are still a racist. Name one country that has done mass vaccinations and the numbers of Covid cases are declining. If you are, in fact a doctor, you must be Dr Death.
Cobalt 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
The reason that we as physicians haven’t published any research is because we are NOT research physicians! Research is not our area of expertise! We are hospitalists and intensivists. We are clinicians! Not researchers! Our country has no research physicians; or microbiologists; or epidemiologists etc etc. We are lacking badly in these fields. I don’t think y’all truly understand the condition of our country. We don’t have any government employed Bahamian scientist in the same way we do not have any government owned and operated hurricane shelters!
ohdrap4 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
The appeal to authority is a fallacy. Sometimes the object of the appeal maybe convinced if he trusts the authority. But doctors spent a lot of credibility last year and the politician's own has always been fleeting.
Perhaps research requires funding and expensive materials. But discovery and observation does not. As a physician you surely have heard of John Snow, Ignaz Semmelweiss and just 20 years or so ago, Barry Marshall. It takes persistence.
Unless I was delirious, I would not beg for vaccine. Perhaps I would be angry , but would suffer the consequences.
I worry about your mental state doctor. You need a break. You should not be so angry as to call patients stupid.
Cobalt 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Stupid is what stupid does. And I’m not here to initiate a senseless and endless debate with you. If YOU don’t want the vaccination, that’s fine. Just stay at home and die or treat yourself when or if you get sick. That’s the gist of my message. It would be better for all of us.
ThisIsOurs 4 minutes ago
The state of the hospital is not because of the unvaccinated. Your anger is misplaced. I find myself agreeing with ondrap4, you may be in the wrong profession doctors shouldnt hate their patients or deny them care.
Just look back in history at the flippant statements from DR Minnis that he'd let vaccinated tourists in the country without testing. And all vaccinated whi wanted to have parties could Party On! Look at the emphatic denial from the Health Minister that there were no variants in country in the face of obvious evidence of variants. No doctor refuted him.
Your anger should be at the people who let the fox in the henhouse not at the hens because they arent running fast enough.
ThisIsOurs 33 minutes ago
Noone certainly, not myself, is asking you to invent a vaccine.
I have been calling for scientific analysis of data. You are telling not one doctor in the country is capable of doing that? Not one doctor wondered for a second whether we should look at our own numbers for abnormalities? The doctor doesnt even have to do the number crunching, get together with a data analyst or statistician,guide them based on your knowledge, then you use your medical knowledge to analyze and make inferences from the results. Nobody is capable of that? Not one doctor stopped for a second after decades of recorded data of medicines being pulled from the market after discovery of ill effects to human subjects to say, this vaccine came to market pretty quickly, we should monitor its effects, especially people who've taken it who've died? Nobody? If that is true we are truly in trouble
And that is just one question, there are others to be analyzed. Im flabbergasted at a statement from a doctor that says no doctor in the Bahamas can look at data and conduct research. Thats amazing
John 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
It is a sad day when the leader of a country has to stand in front of his people and tell bold face lies and to indulge in fear mongering with intensity. What exactly is Minnis’ agenda? Whilst he is telling Bahamians not to listen to stories on Facebook and Social media and to rush to take these mysterious and suspicious vaccines why does he resort to lying and fear mongering and mismanagement of the truth? His claim that thousands of people are getting sick and dying in the Caribbean for example. The Caribbean countries and African nations still have some of the lowest numbers of nee cases of corona and deaths. The United States, on the other hand, has 25% of all new corona cases worldwide and the four most vaccinated countries together account for over fourth percent of new cases. AND did Minnis tell you that the reason the rush is on in the US to vaccinate 12 year olds is because healthy children are returning to classrooms with vaccinated teachers and some are not only becoming ill, but taking the virus home to healthy family members. And Minnis didn’t tell you that vaccinated countries like The UK, France and Israel, for example are facing a quagmire as to what to do with vaccinated persons after the vaccines start to wear off (6-8 months). Some have started to give a third, booster shot, against the advice of some experts, who warn of possible side effects, unknown long-term effects and a definite further compromise if the patient’s immune system. The US has been recording triple digit numbers of new cases daily consistently for the summer and NONE of the highest vaccinated countries are able to bring their numbers of new cases down to pre-vaccinated levels. So the same challenge goes to Minnis as to his Minister of Health: name one single country that has reduced its numbers of new since becoming highly vaccinated. ONE. As for vaccinated people not being in the hospital or dying from corona, again Minnis is misleading. Vaccinated persons ‘suppress’ corona and are not corona-free. That is why when non vaccinated persons come in contact with them they can test positive or contract the virus. Their symptoms are also suppressed and so when they become ill, their symptoms are also different. Some suffer from blood clots and the virus attacking internal organs other than the heart or lungs. So if the patient dies and no full autopsy is done then the cause of death will not be listed as Covid.
John 54 minutes ago
Before Minnis plunge this country and its people into this degree of uncertainty, get himself (as a medical doctor) and his team of experts and study and review the data of the most vaccinated countries around the world including France, UK, Israel, Germany. Compare new cases before and after mass vaccinations began. NONE of these countries were able to bring their new cases down . The cases would leavel off, then spike ( back up. They are unable to bend the curve. And the US who is (forcibly) distributing vaccines around the world, has FOUR TIMES the number of nee cases than any other country in the world. Now compare four of the least vaccinated countries. Almost all have bent their curves for new cases and managed to bring the numbers back down, even after seeing spikes and surges. So if you want to argue that it is the Delta strain that is keeping the numbers high, the science does not support that argument. Not in the least.
M0J0 32 minutes ago
its sad when you see those whom took an oath to protect and help sick persons saying don't come to the hospital. who the hell is you, sounds like you need a new occupation because you surely aint know what you signed up for.
M0J0 30 minutes ago
the vaccine cannot be the way out when vaccinated are spreading covid, we have to get away from this dam segregation, everyone has a right to choose, and its quite suspect when your leader wants to take away that right and force you to take something that isnt 100%
