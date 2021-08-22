Pm Urges Public To Take Covid-19 Vaccine

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis once again urged residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine during a national address on Sunday night.

He said: “Let me again say to those who are still thinking about getting vaccinated: You do not have time to keep thinking about whether or not you will take the vaccine.

“You do not have time to keep researching. You need to come forward now to get the life-saving protection that vaccination gives! My administration knows that the only way out of the emergency phase of the pandemic is to vaccinate as many Bahamians as possible in as short a time as possible.

“That is why we have launched the largest vaccination programme in Bahamian history. The Bahamas has secured more than half a million doses of some of the best vaccines in the world. Supplies of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are already in country. More of the Pfizer vaccines are on the way.”

Dr Minnis noted that 129,017 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the start of the national campaign in mid-March, with a total of 55,291 fully vaccinated Bahamians and residents as of August 21.

In a sign that vaccine hesitancy has declined somewhat in the country, Dr Minnis said 11,496 doses were administered from Monday, August 16, to Saturday, August 21, most of which were first doses.

“These are significant and very good numbers,” he said. “We are making progress though we have still much work to do.”

Dr Minnis said initially, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used in the next phase of vaccinations in the Family Islands for residents who have not yet received a vaccine and want one.

Thirty-eight thousand four hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in the country last week.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be used to vaccinate homebound residents who have not yet received the vaccine and who wish to do so. For the homebound who have already received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, they will receive a second dose of AstraZeneca,” Dr Minnis said.

He added that administration of vaccines on Grand Bahama will be ramped up this week.

“Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have already been sent to San Salvador. Vaccination teams will be returning to the Family Islands, starting with mainland Abaco on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.”

Dr Minis said little about the state of the country’s major hospitals, which are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

However, he said the supply of oxygen has had a boost.

“A critical element in the fight against COVID-19 is oxygen supply,” he said. “Access to liquefied oxygen internationally began to be restricted again, which in turn reduced the storage in country. Working with the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, and with the director of Florida's Emergency Management Agency, I am pleased to advise that we have been able to secure the necessary oxygen supply. I am advised that 3,000 gallons of oxygen were delivered at the end of last week in Grand Bahama and 2,500 gallons on New Providence.

“Today, Princess Margaret Hospital has approximately 7,500 gallons of liquid oxygen. Bahamas Welding & Fire also presently has 2,500 gallons of liquid oxygen to supply to the clinics and the South Beach Clinic. Additional supplies are already in the delivery pipeline to restore normal supplies. Next week, and each week thereafter, 12,000 gallons of liquid oxygen are expected to arrive in country, providing the supply needed.”

Dr Minnis also said the government will partner with private health care providers to maximise the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, in an effort to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

He said private health care providers who can demonstrate that they have the infrastructure and human resources, who can meet the criteria to safely administer the vaccine and collect the data appropriately, will be able to administer government-procured vaccines.

Dr Minnis also encouraged private sector businesses to allow employees “a designated period of time on a given day of mutual agreement” to get vaccinated.

Speaking about the upcoming general election, Dr Minnis said the process will be safe, adding that the COVID-19 curfews throughout the country will be strictly enforced.

He reminded people travelling from New Providence, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Exuma, Abaco, and North and South Eleuthera that they are required to present negative COVID-19 test results prior to travel.

Fully vaccinated people may present a negative rapid antigen or RT PCR test results.

He also stressed that the number of people campaigning in groups is limited to five, all of whom must be fully vaccinated.

Bahamians 65 years and older will be permitted to vote in the advance polls, which he said will also reduce the number of Bahamians voting on a single day.