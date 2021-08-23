Editorial: Pm Calls On Citizens To Get Vaccinated

WITH COVID-19 still surging and after the election bell was rung last week, there was a lot of expectation around last night’s national address by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

What we got was a lot of recycled pieces of information from previous statements. With no new major points announced, we wondered what the point was of addressing the nation other than to put the Prime Minister in front of people for twenty minutes.

That isn’t to undermine the importance of his main message – it was just that there was nothing new for the nation to consider.

That main message remains crucial – get vaccinated.

There are encouraging signs that people are taking heed, too. A total of 11,496 doses were administered from Monday to Saturday last week, with most of those being people getting their first doses.

“These are significant and very good numbers,” said Dr Minnis. “We are making progress though we still have much work to do.”

Some smart decisions were on show too, such as making the single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson available to the Family Islands, which might help to overcome hurdles in getting doses back to people in time for a second dose.

There was also the announcement of a donation of 5,500 gallons of oxygen, although without information about how long that is expected to last, it is hard for people to judge exactly how helpful that is.

He also spelled out how COVID-19 will change the election – with campaign groups limited to five, all of whom must be fully vaccinated, which might raise some challenges for candidates who are not vaccinated.

Another change sees Bahamians who are 65 or older allowed to vote in the advance polls, which will reduce crowds on election day itself.

But the emphasis was on the need to vaccinate.

Over the weekend, there have been another eight deaths from COVID confirmed. This comes in the wake of a number of deaths recorded last week, and continuing high numbers of cases.

The vast majority of those in hospital, and especially of those who are dying from COVID, are people who are not fully vaccinated. That bears repeating – if you are fully vaccinated, the chances of you needing hospital treatment if you do catch COVID are significantly reduced, and the chances of dying are very slim indeed.

There are many who might not have taken the vaccine previously because they didn’t have the opportunity – well, the opportunity is here now. There are those who might have been wary because of misinformation circulating online, but the simple truth is that the vaccine gives you a much better chance. There are those who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons, such as a specific allergy. The rest of us can help those people by taking the vaccine ourselves, and reducing the risk of spreading to those individuals.

Over the weekend, a conservative radio host in the US, Phil Valentine, who had played down COVID, saying “I have a very low risk of A) Getting COVID and B) dying of it if I do” did indeed die from the disease. His family told of how he had changed his mind during his sickness and had he returned to his show he would have urged people to get vaccinated. But for him, it was too late.

This virus won’t stop just because you don’t believe in it, and too many of us now have friends or relatives who have died from the disease or who have suffered from it.

So as much as the Prime Minister’s speech itself might have been old news, the message remains as important as ever.

Get vaccinated.