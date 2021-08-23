It’S Time For All Hands On Deck

EDITOR, The Tribune.

There are three fundamental principles that guide followership and leadership.

The principles are:

(i) there is no access without process;

(ii) you cannot achieve competence without comprehension; and

(iii) you cannot begin earning without learning.

Now that the bell has been rung, Bahamians must become “awoke,” know the issues, make themselves aware of the needs of their country, suborn their personal needs to those of the country, and listen carefully to what is being discussed not only in this election season but in the aftermath of the election. Much has been said and will be said by the political pundits from all the political parties representatives.

The points that they will make may be very apropos, and perhaps those points will hit the proverbial nail on the head. However, as the issues are discussed and promises are made aplenty, Bahamians must not mind the “noise” in the “market,” but they must pay attention to the price of the “fish.”

Bahamians need to begin the process of involvement in their political and national affairs. They need to be educated concerning how a Parliamentary Democracy functions.

The education of Bahamians must be provided on two fronts: the adult level and in the schools. In both instances, a full national curriculum must be created without the interference of the Political Directorate. All aspects of our social, political, economic, and national development must be included in the curriculum.

From the very outset, it must be understood that history, like democracy, is not always a clean process...there is the good and there is the bad and both need to be told without prejudice...

Additionally, Bahamians must be actively involved in their education.

Bahamians must commit themselves to read and doing so deeply. Not only must Bahamians read, but they must comprehend what they read.

Bahamians must develop the fine art of objectivity.

Bahamians must place their country above the politics of convenience and political party that they support.

Bahamians must be prepared to “fight” for their country.

Bahamians must expose political, social, and economic victimization wherever it exists.

Bahamians must practice the precepts of good followership.

Bahamians must hold their elected representatives accountable.

More importantly, Bahamians must hold themselves accountable.

DR DONALD M McCARTNEY

Nassau,

August 20, 2021.